"A Global Education Hub"... Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital Opens World's First 'Hallym Robotic Endoscopic Spine Surgery Education Center'

Officials from Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital and CGBIO hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the Hallym Robotic Endoscopic Spine Surgery Education Center.

[Sportschosun Reporter Jong-ho Jang] Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital, led by Hospital Director Dong Jin Lee, is poised to become a global education hub for robotic endoscopic spine surgery.

To that end, Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital opened the world's first Hallym Robotic Endoscopic Spine Surgery Education Center on the 18th and signed a memorandum of understanding with CGBIO, led by CEO Hyun-seung Yoo, to promote robotic endoscopic spine surgery and train medical professionals from Korea and abroad.

The education center was established to combine the hospital's clinical and research experience in biportal endoscopic spine surgery, accumulated over the past 10 years, with robotic and navigation technologies. Experienced physicians will directly teach spine specialists from Korea and abroad the principles and techniques of robotic endoscopic spine surgery.

In particular, physicians who perform actual surgeries will serve as instructors, providing step-by-step training ranging from theoretical instruction and hands-on practice using phantoms to observation of actual surgeries.

◇ Teaching at the Surgical Site

The Hallym Robotic Endoscopic Spine Surgery Education Center's defining feature is its direct connection between the clinical setting, where actual spine surgeries are performed, and medical education. It offers domestic residents, fellows and spine specialists, as well as overseas medical professionals, instruction in the principles and techniques of robotic endoscopic spine surgery through a step-by-step curriculum that includes lectures, hands-on practice using phantoms and observation of actual surgeries.

Professor Hyun-jin Park has consistently provided overseas medical professionals with opportunities to observe biportal endoscopic spine surgeries and receive technical training. With the opening of the education center, the hospital plans to expand its existing training for overseas medical professionals to include robotic endoscopic spine surgery and develop it into a systematic global training program linking lectures, hands-on practice and surgical observation. Through this effort, it will promote the standardization of robotic endoscopic spine surgery techniques, train specialized medical professionals and expand the center's role as an international education hub for the procedure.

Professor Hyun-jin Park said, "Over the past 10 years, we have continued research to broaden the applications of biportal endoscopic spine surgery and improve the accuracy and safety of the procedures. We will now extend that experience to robotic and navigation technologies, accumulate clinical data and standardize surgical techniques while building an educational system for sharing our experience with medical professionals in Korea and abroad."

Hospital Director Dong Jin Lee stated, "Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital has connected clinical practice and education by teaching robotic surgery techniques to medical professionals in Korea and abroad through the Hallym Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery Education Center. We will actively support the Hallym Robotic Endoscopic Spine Surgery Education Center so that it grows beyond simply enhancing medical professionals' expertise and ultimately provides patients with more accurate and safer treatment."

◇ Advancing Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

Before opening the education center, Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital introduced the endoscopic spine surgery robot 'CUVIS-spine' and established a next-generation minimally invasive spine surgery system that combines biportal endoscopic spine surgery with robotic and navigation technologies.

Biportal endoscopic spine surgery is a minimally invasive procedure in which two small incisions are made, with an endoscope inserted through one and surgical instruments through the other to treat the affected area. Because the surgical site is magnified and directly visualized through the endoscope, the procedure can minimize damage to normal muscles and surrounding soft tissue compared with conventional open surgery.

When robotic and navigation technologies are added, physicians can use the patient's imaging data to plan the position, insertion angle and trajectory of pedicle screws before surgery and verify them during the procedure. The endoscope serves as the "eyes" that directly show the surgical site, while the robot and navigation system guide the surgical instruments to approach the planned position and trajectory accurately.

This approach preserves the benefits of minimally invasive surgery through small incisions while enabling more accurate confirmation of the positions of pedicle screws and surgical instruments. It can also reduce the use of C-arm fluoroscopy, which is repeatedly used to confirm positions during surgery, thereby lowering medical professionals' exposure to radiation.

This combined approach is particularly useful for patients with conditions such as degenerative lumbar spondylolisthesis who require spinal fixation and fusion along with nerve decompression. It allows physicians to leverage both the minimally invasive benefits of biportal endoscopic surgery and the precise trajectory guidance provided by robotic and navigation technologies.

Professor Ki-han Yoo of the Spine Center is also conducting clinical research to expand the application of robotic surgery to a range of spinal disorders. In addition to pedicle screw placement, the research will examine the potential use of robotic and navigation technologies in spinal fracture treatment, oblique lateral interbody fusion (OLIF), spinal tumor surgery and iliac screw fixation.

Professor Ki-han Yoo said, "The advantage of a spinal surgery robot is that it helps physicians accurately and reproducibly carry out the surgical trajectory they have planned. We will examine the clinical applicability of robotic surgery not only in biportal endoscopic spine surgery but also in various spinal conditions, including fractures, spinal deformities and tumors, and expand related research."

◇ Ten Years of Endoscopic Spine Research Expanded to Robotics via Navigation

Professor Hyun-jin Park of the Spine Center, who leads the hospital's robotic endoscopic spine surgery program, has spent 10 years since 2016 developing techniques and conducting clinical research in biportal endoscopic spine surgery. He has expanded the treatment scope of endoscopic spine surgery, whose early applications were limited, conducted joint research with researchers in Korea and abroad, and continuously published related findings in international journals.

In particular, while training at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, he conducted research on applying stereotactic navigation to biportal endoscopic spine surgery.

Professor Park's research team applied navigation to biportal endoscopic transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion for patients with degenerative lumbar spondylolisthesis. The team studied a surgical technique that verifies accurate positions and trajectories during key steps, including not only pedicle screw placement but also nerve decompression, disc removal, endplate preparation and cage insertion. The study was published in the international journal JBJS Essential Surgical Techniques in 2025.

This research experience provided the foundation for expanding the field from "biportal endoscopic spine surgery → navigation integration → robotic endoscopic spine surgery." The team developed a more systematic surgical system by combining the navigation system's positioning capabilities and the robot's precise trajectory guidance with minimally invasive endoscopic spine surgery.

Through the introduction of an endoscopic spine surgery robot and the opening of the Hallym Robotic Endoscopic Spine Surgery Education Center, the Spine Center at Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital plans to combine its 10 years of experience in biportal endoscopic spine surgery and its achievements in international collaborative research with robotic and navigation technologies to expand the clinical applications of minimally invasive spine surgery. It also plans to continuously accumulate clinical data, strengthen the standardization of surgical techniques and training for medical professionals in Korea and abroad, and establish itself as a global education hub for robotic endoscopic spine surgery.

Jong-ho Jang bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Ki-han Yoo, left, and Professor Hyun-jin Park of the Spine Center at Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital pose for a photo in front of the endoscopic spine surgery robot 'CUVIS-spine.'

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.