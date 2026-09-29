"Not Ashamed at All"—Famous Female TV Personality Reveals Wearing an Adult Pull-Up Diaper

Photo courtesy of Ashley James' Instagram

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] British broadcaster and actress Ashley James, 39, has made headlines by revealing that she wore an adult pull-up diaper while traveling in Paris.

She opened up about fecal incontinence, which she has experienced for five years since giving birth, and stressed that it is nothing to be ashamed of.

◇Bought an Adult Pull-Up Diaper After Losing Her Bag Instead of Using Absorbent Pads

According to Entertainment Daily and other entertainment outlets, Ashley James recently traveled to Paris, France, with her husband, Tommy Andrews. The trip was to celebrate her birthday and attend a performance by singer Celine Dion.

However, something unexpected happened during the trip. She got off a train, leaving behind the toiletry bag containing the absorbent pads she usually carries to manage fecal incontinence.

James shared what happened on social media, saying that she has experienced several postpartum complications since giving birth to her son in 2021. Fecal incontinence is one of them.

She eventually had to buy new absorbent pads in Paris, but when that proved difficult, she purchased adult pull-up diapers instead.

James later shared a photo of herself wearing the pull-up diaper against the backdrop of Paris.

She said that the physical aftereffects of childbirth should not be viewed as a source of shame or as a failure on the part of those experiencing them.

James, who has been dealing with fecal incontinence since giving birth, said she is currently doing pelvic floor exercises and has postponed surgery.

She also conveyed that postpartum physical changes and complications should not be treated as an individual woman's problem or as something shameful. Instead, women should be able to receive the medical care and rehabilitation they need.

A woman's body undergoes major, and sometimes permanent, changes in the process of bringing a child into the world," she said, emphasizing that women dealing with complications need support—not blame or shame.

◇Fecal Incontinence Can Be Caused by Childbirth and Hormonal Changes; Conservative Treatment Is Used First

Fecal incontinence is a condition in which stool or gas leaks involuntarily.

Many patients hide their symptoms or regard them as a disgrace because of shame and therefore do not seek medical attention. However, fecal incontinence can be significantly improved with proper diagnosis and treatment.

The main reasons fecal incontinence is more common among women are vaginal childbirth, hormonal changes and aging. During childbirth, the anal sphincter or pelvic nerves may be damaged or sustain tiny tears. Many women are able to compensate with the strength of the surrounding muscles when they are young, but symptoms often become more pronounced after middle age as muscle mass declines alongside hormonal changes.

Other major causes include the habit of straining excessively during bowel movements due to chronic constipation, chronic diarrhea and rectal prolapse.

The severity of fecal incontinence varies, ranging from mild difficulty holding stool to involuntary leakage of gas, loose stool or hard stool. It can cause not only hygiene problems but also secondary physical and psychological issues, including perianal dermatitis, depression and anxiety disorders. Early treatment is therefore very important.

In the early stages, medication, dietary changes and conservative treatment are used first.

Pelvic floor exercises, or Kegel exercises, strengthen the anal sphincter and pelvic floor muscles. When performed consistently, they can greatly improve mild symptoms.

If conservative treatment does not improve the condition or the sphincter damage is severe, surgical options such as sphincteroplasty or sacral nerve stimulation may be considered.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.