"The Larger the Tattoo, the Higher the Risk"... Skin Cancer Risk 2.37 Times Higher, Lymphoma Risk 2.73 Times Higher

Stock photo. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that tattoo ink does not remain only in the skin but can accumulate in the lymph nodes, and that people with tattoos face higher risks of skin cancer and lymphoma. The risks were particularly elevated among people with tattoos larger than the palm of the hand.

Researchers from the University of Southern Denmark, Odense University Hospital (OUH), and the University of Helsinki in Finland analyzed the association between tattoo ink exposure and cancer incidence using data on Danish twins. Their findings were published in the international journal BMC Public Health.

The researchers focused on previous studies suggesting that tattoo ink can travel through the bloodstream from the skin and accumulate in nearby lymph nodes. Ink particles injected into the skin may be recognized by the body as foreign substances, triggering an inflammatory response. If the inflammation persists over a long period, it may be associated with abnormal cell proliferation.

The study included Danish twins born between 1960 and 1996. The researchers conducted two types of analyses. The cohort study involved 2367 randomly selected twins, while the case-control study included 316 people and compared twins diagnosed with cancer with their twin siblings.

The analysis showed that people with tattoos had a higher risk of skin cancer than those without tattoos. In the case-control study of skin cancers other than basal cell carcinoma, the risk of developing skin cancer was 1.62 times higher among people with tattoos.

Tattoo size emerged as an important factor. People with tattoos larger than the palm of the hand had a 2.37-fold higher risk of skin cancer, while their risk of lymphoma was 2.73 times higher.

The researchers suggested that the higher risk associated with larger tattoos may be due to greater exposure to ink or a longer period of exposure because the tattoos were maintained for a longer time. However, they said the study alone could not establish that tattoo ink directly causes skin cancer or lymphoma.

The researchers emphasized that further studies are needed to determine the long-term effects of tattoo ink as it interacts with cells around the skin. A key area for future research is identifying the biological changes tattoo ink may cause in the immune system and surrounding cells after accumulating in the lymph nodes.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.