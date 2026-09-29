"Promoting K-culture through culinary experiences": Orion strengthens global Hangul marketing

Orion is stepping up its global Hangul marketing efforts. As culinary experiences have recently emerged as an important way to understand local cultures, the company is actively promoting K-culture by expanding its points of contact with local consumers, including by featuring Hangul on the packaging of products sold in global markets such as China, Vietnam, Russia and India. With interest in Korean culture growing and Hangul gaining attention as an attractive writing system, Orion aims to broaden its engagement with foreign consumers by naturally incorporating Hangul into its products.

Orion said on the 29th that it changed its Vietnamese four-layer snack Masita last month to Turtle Chips (Kobukchip), the same name used in South Korea. Bungo, which is sold in the United States and other markets, now features the Korean name Orion Moist & Chewy Cake in Hangul at the request of local buyers seeking Hangul designs. Foreign consumers have responded positively, saying, "The Hangul catches my eye" and "It really feels like K-food."

The company is also incorporating distinctive Hangul expressions that have become well known among foreigners through social media. Tayo (O!Gamja) products in Vietnam feature "Jjikmeok," meaning dipping a snack before eating, while Ostar products, including Pocachip, carry the expression "Daebak," meaning "awesome."

Orion is also selling products with Hangul used for flavor labels instead of the local language. Examples include "corn soup" on China's Rangligerang (Turtle Chips), "tteokbokki" on Vietnam's Tayo, and "spicy" on India's K-Snack.

An Orion representative said, "In step with the K-wave, we will continue expanding our marketing efforts by naturally incorporating our culture—including Hangul and uniquely Korean flavors—into our products to win over foreign consumers."

Kim Se-hyeong, reporter fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.