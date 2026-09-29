Jennie Named Lotte Department Store Brand Ambassador; Full-Scale Push into Global Markets Begins in October

◇Jennie, selected as Lotte Department Store's brand ambassador. Photo courtesy of Lotte Department Store

'Jennie (JENNIE)' has been selected as Lotte Department Store's brand ambassador.

Jennie is the advertising model Lotte Department Store has hired for the first time in 10 years. She will begin full-scale brand marketing activities in October.

Lotte Department Store said the appointment reflects its commitment to strengthening its brand competitiveness in global markets and establishing itself as a world-class department store. Through its collaboration with Jennie, who has broad recognition and influence in global markets and has built an unrivaled symbolic presence and iconic image, the company plans to clearly communicate Lotte Department Store's unique brand value to customers worldwide and further strengthen its global branding.

The core message of the campaign is 'As I am.' Through Jennie, who has confidently expressed her own style and individuality, the campaign conveys the meaning of being true to oneself by respecting oneself as one is and actively embracing one's individual tastes and values. The campaign video featuring Jennie will be unveiled for the first time on October 21 through Lotte Department Store's official channels, including its YouTube channel and Instagram. The company will also roll out various customer-participation campaigns, including television and digital media advertisements, in stages.

In addition, advertisements featuring Jennie and various projects will be presented at four overseas stores operated in Vietnam and Indonesia, including Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi. Through these efforts, Lotte Department Store plans to expand its points of contact with local customers and raise brand awareness in global markets.

The company will also expand the campaign to major locations frequented by foreign tourists, including Incheon International Airport and Seoul Station. It plans to showcase advertising campaigns featuring Jennie in key areas, including the baggage-claim area at Incheon International Airport, to effectively deliver Lotte Department Store's brand message to domestic and international customers visiting Korea.

Jung Hyun-seok, CEO of Lotte Department Store, said, "We aim to expand our points of contact with customers around the world by combining the ambassador's global influence with Lotte Department Store's brand value and to make Lotte Department Store's unique presence in the global retail market even more distinct," adding, "Going forward, we will build on Lotte Department Store's differentiated brand experience, which embraces customers' diverse tastes and lifestyles, to take a leap forward as a global retail brand that draws the world's attention."

Reporter Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.