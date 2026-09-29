Allergic Rhinitis, Fall's “Unwelcome Visitor”: How Is It Different from a Cold?

File photo. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Every fall, the number of people complaining of sneezing, a runny nose and nasal congestion increases noticeably. It is easy to mistake these symptoms for an ordinary cold caused by seasonal changes, but if they recur or persist for a long time, allergic rhinitis should be considered.

According to statistics from the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service (HIRA), the number of patients treated for allergic rhinitis in 2025 rose from about 680,000 in August to about 1.15 million in both September and October. That represents an approximately 1.7-fold increase in a single month. The Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (KNHANES) conducted by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) also found that the rate related to allergic rhinitis among adults aged 19 and older was about 20.9% in 2024. This means that roughly one in five adults had experienced allergic rhinitis.

◇House Dust Mites, Pollen, Mold and Pet Dander Are Common Triggers

Allergic rhinitis is a condition in which the nasal mucosa becomes inflamed due to an overreaction to specific allergens. Typical symptoms include a clear runny nose, sudden bouts of sneezing, nasal congestion and an itchy nose. It may also be accompanied by itchy eyes or throat and postnasal drip.

Because its symptoms resemble those of a cold, allergic rhinitis is easy to confuse with one. However, there are differences. A cold may cause systemic symptoms such as fever, a sore throat and body aches, and usually improves within one to two weeks. Allergic rhinitis, by contrast, often causes recurring clear nasal discharge, sneezing, nasal congestion or itching without a fever, with symptoms becoming more pronounced in the morning or in specific environments. If symptoms persist for more than two weeks or recur around the same time every year, it is advisable to receive an accurate diagnosis.

Common substances that trigger allergic rhinitis include house dust mites, pollen, mold and pet dander. The condition can be classified as perennial rhinitis, which occurs regardless of the season, or seasonal rhinitis, which worsens during certain seasons. In particular, exposure to seasonal pollen from mugwort and ragweed may increase in the fall. Environmental changes, such as large daily temperature swings and dry air, can also irritate the more sensitive nasal mucosa and worsen existing rhinitis symptoms.

Professor Shin Jae-min of the Department of Otorhinolaryngology at Korea University Anam Hospital explained, "Because allergic rhinitis has symptoms similar to those of a cold, some people do not take it seriously or repeatedly take only cold medicine. If sneezing, a clear runny nose, nasal congestion or itching recur without a particular fever and symptoms worsen during a specific season or in a specific environment, it is advisable to check whether allergic rhinitis is the cause."

◇May Cause Fatigue and Reduced Concentration; Can Also Lead to Sinusitis and Otitis Media

Allergic rhinitis is not life-threatening, but persistent symptoms can significantly affect daily life and quality of life. Nasal congestion, in particular, can interfere with restful sleep and cause fatigue or reduced concentration during the day. It may also be accompanied by other conditions, such as sinusitis or otitis media. If symptoms persist for an extended period, appropriate medical evaluation and treatment are necessary.

The basic approach to treating allergic rhinitis is to identify the causative allergens and factors that worsen symptoms, reduce exposure to them, and use medication according to the symptoms and their severity. Antihistamines and intranasal corticosteroids may be used. If the causative allergen is identified and symptoms persist or long-term disease control is needed, allergen immunotherapy may be considered.

◇Wash Your Hands and Face After Going Outside and Remove Dust and Pollen from Your Clothes

Managing one's daily environment is also important. If house dust mites are a major trigger, keeping bedding clean and cleaning regularly to prevent dust from accumulating indoors can help. People who are sensitive to pollen may benefit from limiting prolonged outdoor activities on days when pollen levels are high and wearing a mask when going outside. After returning home, it is also advisable to wash the hands and face and remove dust and pollen from clothing.

Professor Shin Jae-min said, "Because the symptoms of allergic rhinitis repeatedly improve and worsen, it is important not merely to eliminate symptoms as they arise, but to identify the environments and causative allergens that aggravate one's symptoms and manage them continuously. If nasal congestion or sneezing interferes with sleep and daily life, or if symptoms recur, it is advisable to identify the cause through a specialist consultation and, when necessary, allergy testing, and to choose a treatment suited to the patient, such as medication or immunotherapy."

He added, "During seasonal transitions, sudden changes in temperature and humidity can irritate the sensitive nasal mucosa and worsen symptoms. Rather than thinking of allergic rhinitis as a seasonal symptom that one simply has to endure, it is important to identify the exact cause and manage it consistently."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter (bellho@sportschosun.com)

Professor Shin Jae-min

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.