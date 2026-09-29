Korea-Japan Financial Cooperation Conference Held to Discuss Building Climate Finance Infrastructure; Shinhan Financial Group Discusses Transition Finance Strategy

◇Yutaka Ito, Commissioner of Japan’s Financial Services Agency; Lee Chan-jin, Governor of the Financial Supervisory Service; Hwang Seong-yeop, Chairman of the Korea Financial Investment Association; and Jung Sang-hyuk,

The conference, held under the theme “Building Reliable Climate Finance Infrastructure in Asia,” discussed cooperation between South Korea and Japan in transition finance, carbon markets and digital finance.

Held on the 28th at the Korea Financial Investment Association in Yeouido, Seoul, the conference was organized by Yonsei University Graduate School of Environmental Finance and Green Finance Forum-Korea and sponsored by Shinhan Financial Group. Representatives from major domestic and overseas universities and research institutions, financial authorities and the Asian Development Bank, among others, attended and exchanged views on climate-transition finance policy, digital finance innovation and the future direction of the digital asset market.

Shinhan Financial Group took part in a panel discussion on “The Future of Climate and Digital Finance in Asia,” where participants discussed ways to promote innovation and development in the financial markets of both countries, including the group’s transition finance strategy and digital asset compliance.

A Shinhan Financial Group official said, "Climate change and the digital transformation are important trends driving changes in the financial industry. We will continue to work closely with financial institutions in South Korea and Japan to pursue sustainable development and new business opportunities in climate and digital finance."

Kim So-hyeong, reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.