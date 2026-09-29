Caught on Camera for Just 2 Seconds, "She Looks Like a Fairy"... Teenage College Student Becomes Overnight Sensation

Photo credit: Entertainment and Sports Programming Network (ESPN), Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] "She became an overnight sensation."

An 18-year-old college student who was cheering at a U.S. college football game became an instant social media star after being caught on a broadcast camera.

According to U.S. media outlets, including the New York Post, the woman at the center of the attention is Payton Blomquist, 18, a freshman at the University of Florida. Blomquist watched the game between the Florida Gators and the Ole Miss Rebels from the stands in Gainesville, Florida, on the 26th, local time.

While filming the stands, the ESPN broadcast camera zoomed in on Blomquist. In roughly two seconds of broadcast footage, she was seen smiling, dancing and looking around. The clip quickly spread across social media after the game was broadcast.

Internet users began wondering who the woman in the video was. Blomquist revealed that she was the person in the footage by posting screenshots of the ESPN broadcast and other images on her Instagram account.

Blomquist majors in nutritional science and is preparing to pursue a career in medicine. She is also a member of a sorority at the university.

After the game, followers quickly flocked to Blomquist's social media accounts. The figures continued to change depending on when U.S. media outlets reported them, but she was said to have more than 37,000 Instagram followers and over 32,000 on TikTok. Her follower count rose from a few thousand before the game to tens of thousands in a short period.

Rather than shying away from the sudden attention, Blomquist appears to be enjoying it by sharing photos from the game and images from the broadcast on social media.

Internet users responded, "She is as beautiful as a fairy," "Was that exposure intentional?" "The cameraman seems to have a personal interest," and "The number of followers does not mean success."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.