cepoLAB Holds Solo Pop-Up in New York City and Sponsors New York Fashion Week

cepoLAB, which is set to enter Costco stores across the United States in November, has begun marketing its brand in North America by sponsoring New York Fashion Week and holding a solo pop-up event in the heart of New York City.

Fugenbio, an anti-aging healthcare company based on novel biotech materials, recently announced that its premium biotech cosmetics brand cepoLAB successfully concluded a solo brand pop-up event held on the 16th at Marriott Vacation Club in New York City.

The event was organized to expand the brand's engagement with local consumers ahead of its entry into Costco stores across the United States in November. Influential New York beauty and lifestyle influencers were invited.

Before that, cepoLAB sponsored the event with its flagship products at New York Fashion Week, a global fashion event held from September 10 to 15. The sponsorship maximized the brand's exposure among world-renowned models and influencers who participated in the event.

The event on the 16th was held on the rooftop of Marriott Vacation Club in New York City, with a direct view of the Empire State Building. It was themed "Golden Hour," inspired by the distinctive golden color of CLEPS, a novel biotech material used as a key ingredient in cepoLAB products. In particular, about 210 local influencers and industry representatives attended, more than double the 100 attendees initially expected. Participants showed strong interest by sharing real-time posts about the rooftop event and their product experiences on social media.

A cepoLAB representative said, "Following our sponsorship of New York Fashion Week, this solo rooftop event allowed us to connect more closely with consumers in the United States." The representative added, "Building on the successful launch of Costco in the United States, we will actively expand the competitiveness of differentiated K-biotech beauty across the entire North American market." Jeon Sang-hee, nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.