POLHAM and POLHAMKIDS Share Happiness with Children at Childcare Facilities in Gangdong District

A.TION, led by CEO Park Hee-chan, operates the casual fashion brands POLHAM and POLHAMKIDS. On September 15, the brands donated clothing to childcare facilities in Gangdong District in partnership with Gangdong-gu Office and conducted volunteer activities with employees. The Happy Together Project is part of POLHAM and POLHAMKIDS' CSR initiatives, sharing happiness in line with the catchphrase "Happy together." It was created to provide practical support for children's everyday lives through clothing. Rather than being a one-time donation, it is a mid- to long-term social contribution project that continues to provide support in cooperation with the local community.

The Happy Together Project by POLHAM and POLHAMKIDS provides support tailored to each stage of children's lives, from their everyday routines and growing years to the moment they begin their first working life. Its goal is to support neighbors in need through cooperation with the local community and relevant organizations, while creating a culture of giving in which businesses and communities jointly encourage children as they grow and embark on new beginnings.

Before the donation, the ages and sizes of approximately 180 children at the facilities were surveyed in advance, and the clothing each child needed was selected individually. A total of approximately 900 garments—three tops and two bottoms per child—were delivered. The focus was not merely on providing clothing, but on offering products that the children could wear comfortably in their everyday lives.

In addition, a volunteer group of approximately 15 A.TION employees visited the facilities to deliver the items and take part in volunteer activities, adding further meaning to the initiative. The volunteers cleaned and organized the facilities while spending time interacting naturally with the children through play activities.

Starting with this first activity, the Happy Together Project plans to expand its efforts to include an outerwear donation this winter and a clothing donation for next year's new school term. It will also broaden its scope to support children throughout their entire journey from their growing years to the start of their working lives.

A POLHAM representative said, "Through the Happy Together Project, we wanted to convey through clothing not only our wish for children to wear clothes they like and enjoy happy everyday lives, but also the feeling that their communities are paying attention to them and cheering them on," adding, "Going forward, we will continue providing practical support to neighbors in need and sustaining our giving efforts by drawing on the capabilities of our brands and the participation of our employees." Reporter Jeon Sang-hee nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.