'Hillstate Godeok Ellist' Coming to Godeok International New City Near 'Samsung Electronics Pyeongtaek Campus'—All Units Feature a Single 84-Square-Meter Layout

Hyundai Engineering and Construction is currently offering units at Hillstate Godeok Ellist in Godeok International New City, which is growing into a self-sufficient mini-new city combining administrative, educational and industrial functions.

Godeok International New City is adjacent to Samsung Electronics Pyeongtaek Campus, home to the world's largest semiconductor production line operated by Samsung Electronics. Infrastructure is expected to be added progressively, including an administrative town centered on the planned new Pyeongtaek City Hall building and a central commercial district. Residents will also be able to use the existing infrastructure in the commercial district around Seojeongni Station.

With Line 1's Seojeongni Station and SRT PyeongtaekJije Station nearby, residents will have convenient access to Seoul and the greater metropolitan area. A stop for a BRT route circling Godeok International New City is also scheduled to be built near the complex. In addition, the KTX direct-connection project from Suwon, targeted for completion in the second half of this year, is expected to improve regional access to Seoul, Anyang, Suwon and other parts of the greater metropolitan area. Ahopgeori Neighborhood Park, Daengdang Mountain and Daengdang Park are located near the complex, offering a nature-friendly living environment. Godeok 3 Elementary School, Godeok 8 Elementary School, Godeok 6 Middle School, Minse Elementary and Middle School, and Songtan High School are also located nearby. Edu Town, where a new international school is planned, is within easy reach.

◇Perspective view of Hillstate Godeok Ellist. Image provided by Hyundai Engineering and Construction

Comprising only units with an exclusive-use area of 84 square meters, a size popular among end users, Hillstate Godeok Ellist will be built in Blocks A12 and A65 of Pyeongtaek's Godeok Internationalization District. Block A12 will have 942 units across one basement level and 23 above-ground floors, while Block A65 will have 837 units across two basement levels and 27 above-ground floors. By unit type, Block A12 will comprise 401 84-square-meter A units, 176 84-square-meter A1 units, 178 84-square-meter B units, 23 84-square-meter B1 units and 164 84-square-meter C units. Block A65 will comprise 500 84-square-meter A units, 155 84-square-meter A1 units, 155 84-square-meter B units and 27 84-square-meter B1 units.

The complex features numerous four-bay, flat-type layouts to enhance natural lighting and ventilation. Inside each unit, ample storage space is provided, including a large dressing room in the main bedroom and a pantry at the entrance. Every unit also includes an additional room. Other amenities, including a fitness center, indoor golf practice range, GX room, shower rooms and a small library, as well as a daycare center, senior center and care center, will be placed throughout the respective blocks. Each unit will also have a dedicated storage room for efficiently storing bulky items such as camping equipment, bicycles and vacuum cleaners.

A sales representative said, "Hillstate Godeok Ellist is a complex that combines the price advantage of the price ceiling system with proximity between home and work at Samsung Electronics and a well-equipped living environment."

Reporter Kim So-hyeong compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.