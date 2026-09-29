"Why are teeth growing above the eye?" Medical staff stunned by world-first case involving 16-year-old boy

Photo credit: Ophthalmology

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A case involving a tooth growing between the eyelid and eyebrow of a 16-year-old boy in India has attracted attention.

Researchers at Aravind Eye Hospital in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India, published the case in the international ophthalmology journal Ophthalmology.

According to the researchers, the boy sought medical attention after experiencing swelling in his left upper eyelid for about a month, without significant pain. He had no history of trauma.

During the examination, doctors found two hard, well-defined white protrusions on the inner side of the left upper eyelid. The protrusions were sticking outward through the narrow space between the eyelid and the eyebrow.

At first, even the doctors had difficulty determining exactly what they were. They also considered the possibility of a teratoma, a rare tumor that can contain bone or tooth tissue.

However, the CT scan produced an unexpected result. The images clearly showed structures corresponding to the crown and root of a tooth. They also indicated that the structures originated from the roof of the left orbit and extended toward the tissues at the front of the eye.

Examination of the tissue removed during surgery revealed a fully developed canine tooth. It was not abnormal tooth tissue found in a tumor but a complete, fully formed tooth, and no findings suggestive of a teratoma were identified.

The researchers diagnosed the condition as an ectopic canine tooth in the superior orbit. After reviewing the existing medical literature, they explained that this was the first and only reported case of an ectopic tooth occurring in the superior orbit.

An "ectopic tooth" is a tooth that develops in an abnormal location outside the normal dental arch. Cases have previously been reported in which teeth were found inside the nose or nasal cavity, beneath the eye, and in the maxillary sinus inside the cheekbone. However, teeth are almost never found in the orbit above the eye, as in this case.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.