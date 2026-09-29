AI Enables 'Proactive Chronic Disease Management' in Medically Underserved Areas... Gachon University Gil Medical Center Demonstrates Platform

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Gachon University Gil Medical Center, led by Director Kim Woo-kyung, is embarking on a demonstration of a new healthcare service model. The model uses an AI call center and wearable devices to continuously manage chronic disease patients in medically underserved areas, including islands, while enabling local medical institutions and university hospital specialists to quickly coordinate care when abnormal signs emerge.

Gachon University Gil Medical Center was selected by the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI) for its 'Commercialization Demonstration Project for a Collaborative Care Platform for Chronic Diseases in Medically Underserved Areas Using an AI-Based Call Center' and has been implementing the project in earnest since August.

The project is being carried out by Gachon University Gil Medical Center, WISEAI, Yushin C&C and Healthrian. Its core objective is to establish a system that can continuously manage chronic disease patients in medically underserved areas by linking an AI call center, wearable electrocardiographs and a collaborative care platform for medical institutions.

◇ AI Monitors Patients Around the Clock and Connects Them to Medical Staff When Abnormal Signs Emerge

The project involves seven hub healthcare institutions in Incheon’s islands and medically underserved areas: Ganghwa Hospital, Ganghwa BS Hospital, Baengnyeong Hospital, Hoseo Nursing Home, Neulpyeonan Nursing Home, Deokjeok Public Health Center and Yeonpyeong Public Health Center. Gachon University Gil Medical Center is establishing collaborative care protocols with these institutions and conducting the demonstration with 200 chronic disease patients treated at the participating hub institutions.

Participating patients will be provided with 12-channel wearable intelligent electrocardiographs, which will continuously collect health data such as electrocardiograms, blood pressure and oxygen saturation. An AI-based call center will conduct preliminary telephone interviews about patients’ symptoms and health conditions, while also checking biosignals from the wearable devices and medication adherence.

When the AI call center detects dangerous readings or abnormal signs in a patient’s health data, it sends an alert to medical staff at the local hub institution. Local clinicians assess the patient’s condition, advise an in-person visit when necessary and provide acute-phase care. If treatment at a higher-level medical institution is deemed necessary, the patient is referred to Gachon University Gil Medical Center. After the collaborative consultation, the local medical institution continues to monitor and manage the patient.

◇ AI That Reaches Patients First, Rather Than Waiting for Medical Staff

The project goes beyond the conventional approach, in which patients visit a medical institution only after symptoms develop. Its distinguishing feature is the implementation of 'proactive chronic disease management,' using AI and digital technologies to continuously monitor patients’ conditions and connect them with medical staff when warning signs appear.

Continuous monitoring, medication adherence and lifestyle management are particularly important for chronic conditions such as hypertension. However, residents of island areas face limited access to medical institutions and specialist care. AI devices can help overcome the constraints of physical distance by enabling local clinicians and specialists at regional responsible medical institutions to share patient information and intervene at the appropriate time.

Through this demonstration, Gachon University Gil Medical Center plans to verify the effectiveness of continuous chronic disease management and the efficiency of care for patients in medically underserved areas. It also aims to develop the AI call center, wearable devices and collaborative care system into an integrated medical package and establish a global export model that can be applied in medically underserved areas overseas.

◇ Continuing to Build Collaborative Care Models to Improve Access in Medically Underserved Areas

Even before this project, Gachon University Gil Medical Center had continued to develop teleconsultation models to improve access to healthcare in medically underserved areas.

For three years starting in July 2023, it conducted a technology and effectiveness demonstration project to promote non-face-to-face medical services for nursing homes in medically underserved areas. It has also carried out teleconsultation projects in which medical staff at nursing hospitals and specialists at Gachon University Gil Medical Center shared patient information remotely and discussed treatment plans.

Building on the results of its previous projects, Gachon University Gil Medical Center plans to verify the clinical effectiveness of its AI-based chronic disease management model for medically underserved areas. It will also assess its practical impact in areas including the early detection of emergencies, prevention of disease progression and improved access to healthcare.

Park Jeong-ung, head of the Respiratory Public Specialized Medical Center and a pulmonology and allergy specialist at Gachon University Gil Medical Center, who is leading the project, said, "In medically underserved areas, it is often difficult for patients with chronic diseases even to regularly see medical staff and continuously manage their health." He added, "AI and wearable technologies will not replace medical staff. Rather, they will help detect patients’ warning signs earlier and quickly connect them with local clinicians and university hospital specialists."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.