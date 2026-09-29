Professor Lim Chae-dong and Dr. Kim Jin-hyun of Gyeongsang National University Hospital Selected for MSIT's Individual Basic Research Program Projects

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Gyeongsang National University Hospital, led by Hospital President Hwa Jeong-seok, announced on the 29th that two projects had been selected simultaneously in the 2026 second-round call for the Individual Basic Research Program (Core Research), organized by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF).

The first selected project is titled "Investigation of the NAD+/SIRT1 Pathway-Mediated Cytoprotective Effects of Niacin in Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity and Development of an Inner-Ear-Targeted Therapeutic Strategy," led by Lim Chae-dong of the Department of Otolaryngology. The study will be conducted over five years.

Ototoxicity refers to hearing loss or ringing in the ears caused by medications such as anticancer drugs or antibiotics. Lim Chae-dong's research team plans to investigate ways to use niacin, or vitamin B3, to reduce hearing damage caused by the anticancer drug cisplatin and protect the ears. The study is expected to contribute to the development of a new treatment to protect patients' hearing during cancer treatment.

The second project, led by Kim Jin-hyun of the Biomedical Research Institute, is titled "Elucidation of the Mechanism of Transcriptional Intermediary Factor 1 gamma (TIF1γ) in the Regulation of Metabolic Sarcopenia." It will be conducted over three years.

Muscles play an important role not only in movement but also in regulating blood sugar and energy. Kim Jin-hyun's research team will investigate why muscles weaken due to conditions such as obesity and diabetes, as well as potential treatments. In particular, the team plans to examine the role of TIF1γ in muscle health and identify new treatments for maintaining healthy muscles.

The selection of these projects is significant because it advances medical issues identified in clinical practice into basic research and establishes a research foundation for identifying the causes of diseases and potential treatments.

Hospital President Hwa Jeong-seok said, "I hope this achievement will lead to more active research aimed at solving problems encountered in clinical practice." He added, "We will continue to strengthen the connection between clinical and basic research and expand research support so that outstanding research achievements can contribute to patient care and advances in medicine."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Lim Chae-dong (left) and Dr. Kim Jin-hyun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.