Cockpit Windshield Shatters Shortly After Takeoff; Passenger Jet Turns Back 40 Minutes Later

File photo. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A U.S. domestic passenger jet made an emergency return shortly after takeoff after its cockpit windshield shattered.

The aircraft was carrying 72 passengers and crew members. No injuries were reported.

According to ABC News and other U.S. media outlets, United Airlines Flight 6309 departed Houston, Texas, for El Paso, Texas, at around 12:20 p.m. local time on the 27th and turned back 40 minutes after takeoff.

The cockpit windshield suddenly broke as the aircraft was taking off and climbing. According to air traffic control records, the pilot told air traffic control, "The windshield has shattered," before declaring an emergency.

The pilot reported that the windshield appeared to be "completely shattered," rather than having damage limited to just one surface layer. The pilot then told air traffic control that glass fragments were falling into the cockpit and that the aircraft would stop climbing and reduce its speed.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the aircraft landed safely in Houston at around 1 p.m.

The airline explained, "The windshield on the first officer's side was damaged shortly after takeoff, but there was no cabin depressurization," adding that the aircraft returned in accordance with standard procedures.

Unlike ordinary automobile glass, aircraft windshields are made from multiple layers of glass and other materials. They are designed so that damage to one layer does not immediately compromise the aircraft's safety. However, the damage to this aircraft was reportedly extensive enough for the pilot to say that multiple pieces of glass were falling into the cockpit.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.