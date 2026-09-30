"I Thought It Was a Cold..." Beware of Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis and Conjunctivitis in Fall

◇ Allergic rhinitis can occur due to pollen and other allergens in the fall. Although its symptoms resemble those of a cold, it is characterized by recurring during specific seasons or in particular places. AI-generated

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho, Staff Writer] As cool breezes begin to blow in the mornings and evenings, fall has arrived. However, more people are suffering from sneezing, runny noses and nasal congestion, or complaining of discomfort caused by itchy, bloodshot eyes. These symptoms are caused by allergic rhinitis or allergic conjunctivitis.

In the fall, pollen from weeds is a major allergen. House dust mites and mold can also trigger allergic symptoms. As the difference between daytime and nighttime temperatures widens and the air becomes drier, the mucous membranes in the nose and eyes can become more sensitive, making symptoms more pronounced.

◇ Allergic Rhinitis, Unlike a Cold, Recurs During Specific Seasons or in Particular Places

Allergic rhinitis occurs when the nasal mucous membrane overreacts to specific allergens, such as pollen or house dust mites. Typical symptoms include repeated sneezing, a clear runny nose, nasal congestion, and itching of the nose and eyes.

Because the symptoms are similar, allergic rhinitis is easily mistaken for a cold, but there are differences. Colds are often caused by viral infections and may involve a sore throat, fever or body aches. They also tend to improve naturally after a certain period. Allergic rhinitis, by contrast, is characterized by symptoms that recur during specific seasons or in particular places.

Jeon Young-jun, a professor of otolaryngology at Uijeongbu Eulji Medical Center, Eulji University (UEMC), said, "In the fall, exposure to allergens such as weed pollen can worsen rhinitis symptoms." He added, "If sneezing and a runny nose recur around the same time every year, it is advisable to check whether you have allergic rhinitis."

Allergic rhinitis may be suspected if sneezing and a clear runny nose repeatedly occur upon waking in the morning or if symptoms worsen in a particular place.

Persistent nasal congestion can reduce sleep quality. It may also cause dryness or discomfort in the throat as people breathe through their mouths. If symptoms continue for a long time, they can affect daily life, schoolwork and work.

Treatment varies depending on the symptoms and their cause. The main approaches include avoiding allergens and using medications such as antihistamines or nasal steroids. When necessary, allergy testing can identify the specific allergen, allowing treatment and lifestyle management to be tailored accordingly.

◇ Itchy, Bloodshot Eyes May Indicate Allergic Conjunctivitis—Do Not Rub Them

Like allergic rhinitis, allergic conjunctivitis can cause recurring symptoms in response to specific allergens.

The most characteristic symptom of allergic conjunctivitis is intense eye itching that is difficult to resist. Both eyes may become itchy and bloodshot at the same time, accompanied by tearing or sticky discharge. Other symptoms may include swollen eyelids, a sensation of having something in the eye, burning and sensitivity to light.

People should avoid repeatedly rubbing itchy eyes. Rubbing can worsen inflammation of the conjunctiva and cause corneal injuries. When symptoms occur, applying a cold compress is more helpful than rubbing the eyes. Artificial tears can also be used to wash away allergens remaining on the surface of the eyes.

If symptoms persist or recur, it is advisable to see an ophthalmologist to determine the exact cause and condition. Depending on the situation, eye drops containing antihistamines or mast-cell stabilizers may be used to control symptoms.

Woo Sang-eon, a professor of ophthalmology at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital, said, "Allergic conjunctivitis is usually mild, but if left untreated, it can lead to complications such as corneal damage. If symptoms recur or persist, it is important to see an ophthalmologist." He added, "Rubbing the eyes when they itch can cause corneal injuries or worsen symptoms, so it should be avoided."

People who wear contact lenses should reduce their use and wear glasses while experiencing eye symptoms. If contact lenses must be worn, they should follow proper cleaning and maintenance practices carefully. Wearing protective eyewear or sunglasses outdoors can help reduce direct contact between the eyes and allergens such as pollen.

◇ Avoid Allergens and Seek Medical Care if Symptoms Recur

For both conditions, the most important preventive measure is reducing exposure to the allergens that trigger symptoms. During periods when pollen is prevalent in the fall, people should make a habit of washing their hands and face after going outdoors and brushing off their clothes. It is also important to manage the indoor environment by washing bedding and curtains regularly and reducing dust and mold.

If sneezing, a runny nose and itchy eyes recur at a particular time each year, it can also be helpful to record when and where the symptoms become worse.

If symptoms recur or become bothersome enough to interfere with daily life, people are advised not to simply endure them but to visit an otolaryngology or ophthalmology clinic for an accurate diagnosis and treatment.

Jang Jong-ho, Staff Writer bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.