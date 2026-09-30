"She was onstage just five days ago"... 8-year-old idol trainee dies of myocarditis after the flu

Photo credit: DIANNA Project X

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] An eight-year-old trainee in a Japanese idol group has died suddenly, sending shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

She is reportedly believed to have died after developing myocarditis following an influenza infection.

According to Japanese media outlets, including Nikkan Sports, Hirata Luna, an eight-year-old trainee who had been active in the girls' idol project DIANNA Project in Nagoya, died at around 4 a.m. on the 25th.

Born on April 16, 2018, Luna had been active as a trainee affiliated with DIANNA Project. The news that she had performed onstage and met fans as recently as five days before her death has made the tragedy even more heartbreaking.

Her agency said that Luna had passed away from myocarditis caused by an influenza infection.

According to an official announcement, the funeral and farewell ceremony were held quietly with only close relatives in attendance, in accordance with the family's wishes. The agency expressed its gratitude to the fans and others who had supported Luna, while asking them to refrain from individual inquiries, media requests, and questions through social media about the incident out of consideration for the family's feelings.

The family also expressed its wish that Luna would continue to be remembered as an "eternal idol." Her agency once again thanked the fans and others who had supported her.

Influenza, or the flu, usually resolves without complications, but it can lead to serious conditions, including otitis media, bacterial pneumonia, myocarditis, pericarditis, encephalitis, encephalopathy, transverse myelitis, rhabdomyolysis, and Reye's syndrome.

Anyone experiencing suspected flu symptoms should promptly visit a medical institution for testing and treatment.

Antiviral medications used to treat the flu, such as Tamiflu, peramivir, and baloxavir, are most effective when administered within 48 hours of symptom onset. However, people at high risk of complications should begin antiviral treatment even if more than 48 hours have passed.

With the number of flu patients also rising sharply in South Korea, the importance of vaccination is growing.

Choi Yong-jae, president of the Korea Children's Hospital Association, emphasized, "The purpose of a flu vaccination is not to prevent you from catching the flu. It is to keep the illness from becoming life-threatening or progressing to serious complications." Choi added, "A vaccine is not an umbrella that helps you avoid the flu; it is more like a seat belt that keeps the worst from happening."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.