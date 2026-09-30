"It’s difficult to find flu medicine for children"—urgent need to establish a management system for essential pediatric medicines

AI-generated image

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] As pediatric influenza cases surge, shortages and stockouts of medicines for children, including powders for suspension, have emerged. Concerns are growing that the government must urgently develop measures to secure supplies.

The Korea Association of Pediatric and Adolescent Hospitals, chaired by Choi Yong-jae, director of Uijeongbu Ttunteun Children’s Hospital, urged action, saying, "Pediatric influenza is spreading much earlier than in previous years, and the sharp increase in patients has left us seriously short of treatments for children. As medicine supply shortages are expected to worsen rapidly after the Chuseok holiday and other factors, prompt measures to secure supplies are needed."

The association stated, "Elementary school students and preschool children make up the age group with the most influenza cases, and liquid medicine (syrup formulations) is essential for them. However, shortages of powders for suspension are making it difficult for young patients to take their medicine. Doctors are being forced to prescribe capsule formulations that do not allow accurate dosing, making the situation serious." It added, "Checks at the wholesale level showed that many major products are already out of stock, and we were told that even the limited quantities arriving are immediately sold out. Some liquid medicines were not produced at all this year and were shipped from existing inventories, which were depleted early in the outbreak. We are concerned that a major shortage of influenza treatments could become a reality after Chuseok."

Chairman Choi Yong-jae said, "When liquid medicine is unavailable, the first stopgap measure is to prescribe capsules. However, this poses a major problem for young children who cannot swallow capsules. The capsule must be opened and the powder mixed into a sweetened drink or syrup, but the medicine is so bitter that children often vomit. In such cases, it is difficult to determine whether they vomited because they took the medicine or because of their illness."

He added, "Korean approval information does not specify how to administer the medicine after opening a capsule, so medical professionals are handling the matter individually."

Chairman Choi noted, "Influenza treatments are most effective when taken within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms. If patients spend a day trying to find the medicine, they miss the optimal treatment window. Children under five, who face the highest risk of complications, bear the consequences."

He stressed, "Currently, one in three patients hospitalized with an acute respiratory infection has influenza. Without timely treatment, the illness can worsen into pneumonia, febrile seizures, and, in rare cases, encephalitis or encephalopathy. When treatments become scarce, the pressure on hospital beds and nighttime medical care also increases at the same time."

He suggested, "As a temporary measure, if health authorities officially instruct medical institutions and pharmacies on administering medication after opening capsules or on dispensing medicines in smaller quantities, patients’ guardians would at least have to spend less time going from pharmacy to pharmacy in search of liquid medicine."

Chairman Choi also proposed, "It is urgent to establish a system that manages essential pediatric medicines separately from adult medicines. Once an outbreak begins, pediatric formulations should immediately be designated as medicines at risk of supply disruption, and the government should directly oversee their production and distribution. The prices of liquid medicines for children should be brought in line with production costs, and a mechanism is also needed to reflect increases in production costs in drug prices."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Chairman Choi Yong-jae

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.