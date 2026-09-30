Monthly Use of Health Screening Vouchers for Persons with Disabilities Falls Below 1%, Rendering the Program Nominally Effective... Only 49 of 11,621 People Used Them

Data provided by the office of Rep. Seo Mi-hwa

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Amid growing calls for a major overhaul before the pilot program for primary care physicians for persons with disabilities becomes a full-scale program, citing its low participation and limited effectiveness, the personalized health screening voucher for persons with disabilities—a component of the pilot program—has also recorded a monthly usage rate of less than 1%. Critics say the program is effectively nominal because the government has not even identified who is eligible to use the vouchers.

The personalized health screening voucher for persons with disabilities was introduced on September 30, 2021, along with the third phase of the pilot program for primary care physicians for persons with disabilities. The program provides one relevant screening per year for persons with disabilities who have hypertension or diabetes, and it enters its sixth year since introduction this year.

According to data submitted by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) to Rep. Seo Mi-hwa of the Democratic Party of Korea, a member of the Health and Welfare Committee of the National Assembly, 49 persons with disabilities used the screening voucher in August 2026. That figure represented just 0.42% of the 11,621 registered persons with disabilities enrolled in the primary care physician program who were eligible for the voucher, including those in the general and integrated categories. From January through August this year, the monthly usage rate did not exceed 1% even once; even March, the month with the highest rate, recorded only 0.92%. The total number of monthly users from January through August was 566, equivalent to 4.9% of registered persons with disabilities.

The trend is also moving in the wrong direction. The number of registered persons with disabilities rose 18.2%, from 9,835 in January to 11,621 in August. Over the same period, however, the number of monthly users fell 18.3%, from 60 to 49. In other words, although more persons with disabilities are enrolling in the primary care physician program, use of the screenings available to them is not increasing accordingly.

Usage was also concentrated among certain disability types and regions. Of the 2,016 cumulative users, excluding deceased individuals, between the program's introduction in September 2021 and August 2026, 1,011—or 50.1%—had physical disabilities, accounting for half of all users. By contrast, the combined number of users with intellectual, autistic, or mental disabilities was only 94, or 4.7%. Regionally, 1,620 users, or 80.4%, were concentrated in three areas: Seoul, with 760 users (37.7%); North Jeolla Province, with 610 (30.3%); and North Chungcheong Province, with 250 (12.4%). Daegu had nine users; South Chungcheong Province and Gangwon State had three each; and Sejong City had two. There were no users in Busan, Ulsan, Gyeongsangbuk-do, South Gyeongsang Province, or Jeju Province.

The problem is that the government does not even know who is eligible to use the vouchers. MOHW responded, "Because we do not separately track whether registered persons with disabilities have hypertension or diabetes," it cannot determine the non-use rate. Eligibility is confirmed only when a person receives treatment at a clinic, is advised to undergo screening, and the cost is billed. Rather than proactively notifying eligible individuals, the system reaches only persons with disabilities who can find and visit a primary care physician's medical institution on their own.

Critics say that, if the screening voucher is to fulfill its original purpose, the government must first identify eligible persons with disabilities, provide them with information, and encourage them to use the program. They also say measures are needed to support transportation so that persons with disabilities can reach medical institutions and to expand infrastructure in regions with too few participating medical institutions.

Rep. Seo Mi-hwa said, "The purpose itself—supporting screenings so that persons with disabilities can detect and manage chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes at an early stage—is meaningful." However, she criticized the program, saying, "A system cannot function properly when, even six years after its introduction, the government has not even identified who is eligible and relies solely on recommendations from medical institutions."

She added, "The fact that screening voucher users are concentrated in certain regions and that there was not a single user in five cities and provinces clearly demonstrates the structural limitations of the current primary care physician program for persons with disabilities." She emphasized, "Before transitioning to the full-scale program, the government must establish a system to directly identify and notify eligible persons with disabilities, and present a structural overhaul that includes transportation support and the expansion of participating medical institutions."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter, bellho@sportschosun.com

Rep. Seo Mi-hwa

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.