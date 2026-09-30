BLACKYAK Kang Tae-sun Sharing Foundation Provides KRW 2 Billion Worth of Relief Supplies to Flood Victims in Nepal

BYN Blackyak Group (BLACKYAK) has provided relief supplies worth KRW 2 billion to areas affected by major flooding in Nepal.

According to BLACKYAK on the 1st, the BLACKYAK Kang Tae-sun Sharing Foundation, a social welfare foundation, recently delivered approximately KRW 2 billion worth of relief supplies—including BLACKYAK clothing, daily necessities and thermal goods—to people displaced by flooding in Nepal. The aid consisted of clothing, blankets, mats, canteens and other items needed for daily life and warmth. The foundation said it decided to provide the support to help stabilize the lives of local residents who lost their homes and livelihoods in the sudden floods and assist with recovery efforts.

Nepal holds special significance for BLACKYAK. With its brand roots in the Himalayas, the company has carried out various initiatives aimed at mutual growth. BLACKYAK has worked with the Nepal Mountaineering Association (NMA), Sherpas, Icefall Doctors and other local mountaineering stakeholders on mountain-environment conservation and community development. After the 2015 Nepal earthquake, it dispatched an emergency relief team and delivered relief supplies and donations. It also carried out the “Running in the Himalayas” project to rebuild schools destroyed by the earthquake.

BLACKYAK is also expanding its efforts to respond to the climate crisis. Last June, it held the “Himalayan Climate Charter 2026–Namche Summit” in Namche Bazaar, Nepal, at an elevation of 3,440 meters in the Himalayas. After declaring the climate charter in Kathmandu last year, the company discussed ways to address the climate crisis locally. It plans to continue climate-action projects focused on cleanup and restoration efforts in the Himalayas.

“Nepal and the Himalayas are on the front lines of the climate crisis and among the first places to be hit, so hearing that local residents had lost their homes and livelihoods in the major floods was especially heartbreaking,” said Chairman Kang Tae-sun. “I hope the relief supplies will be of at least some help to those affected. We will continue taking practical action and providing support to overcome the climate crisis.”

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.