International Experts and Leaders from South Korea, the U.S., and Japan to Participate in 2026 One Korea International Forum in Seoul on October 2

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The 2026 One Korea International Forum, which will discuss strategies for the reunification of the Korean Peninsula, will be held on October 2. The event will take place at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The 2026 One Korea International Forum is hosted by the Global Peace Foundation and Action for Korea United (AKU).

This year's forum will be held under the theme "Building Consensus on a Comprehensive Strategy for a Free and Unified Korea." International experts and leaders from South Korea, the United States, and Japan will participate. They will explore policy and cooperation measures for the reunification of the Korean Peninsula and shared prosperity in Northeast Asia.

The event will consist of three sessions: "Opening Ceremony and Plenary Session," "Plenary Session on Strategies, Policies and Practical Measures," and "South Korea-U.S.-Japan Cooperation for a Free and Unified Korea."

The first session will be moderated by Park Jong-chun, secretary-general of AKU. James P. Flynn, global chairman of the Global Peace Foundation, will deliver the opening remarks. Former National Assembly member Baek Seung-joo, former National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, and Song Seok-joon, chairman of the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, will offer congratulatory remarks. Robert Joseph, a former U.S. deputy secretary of state, and former National Assembly member Thae Yong-ho will deliver special addresses. Hyun Jin Moon, global chairman of the Global Peace Foundation, will give the keynote address.

The second session will be chaired by Kim Baek-san, head of the Global Peace Research Institute. David Maxwell, a retired U.S. Army colonel, Kim Chun Sig, a former vice minister of unification, and Kenneth Bae, head of the New Korea Foundation, will serve as presenters. A South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation roundtable will then be held, moderated by Flynn, the foundation's global chairman. The closed-door session is open to invited guests, who will include experts and civil society representatives from the three countries discussing international cooperation measures for a free and unified Korea.

The accompanying event, the 2026 Korean Dream Hangang Grand Festival, will be held at Ttukseom Hangang Park on October 3. A pre-ceremony performance at 5 p.m. and an opening ceremony at 6 p.m. will be followed by a crossover concert, a citizens' choir performance, and a fireworks show.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.