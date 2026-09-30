"Famous Male Actor Had Penis Enlargement Surgery" Rumor Prompts Agency to Take Legal Action

Photo: Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] "I had penis enlargement surgery? I can't take it anymore."

A rumor surrounding Chinese actor Dylan Wang, 27, spread online, prompting his agency to report the matter to police. The agency said the chat records circulated online had been fabricated and announced that it would take legal action.

According to Sina News and other Chinese media outlets, anonymous chat screenshots claiming that "a famous male celebrity experienced vascular problems and side effects, including tissue necrosis, while undergoing a certain procedure in Shanghai last month" recently spread, particularly on Chinese social media. The celebrity was not named in the screenshots initially, but the rumor quickly gained traction after some netizens linked various clues to Dylan Wang.

The controversy reportedly intensified after an entertainment blogger created and spread a negative search term containing Dylan Wang's name. The blogger later posted an apology on social media, saying they had reshared content seen in a group chat without verifying the facts. Explaining that they were not the original source but a "secondary spreader" who had shared unverified information, the blogger apologized to Dylan Wang and his fans.

Dylan Wang's agency, however, announced a firm response through social media that same day. It alleged that some users had maliciously fabricated false chat records involving Dylan Wang and circulated them through private channels and social media, damaging the actor's reputation and creating negative online sentiment. The agency added that it had secured evidence related to the materials and immediately reported the matter to investigative authorities. It also said it had appointed legal counsel and would seek legal accountability for those who created or distributed the false information.

The medical institution mentioned in the rumor also denied the claims. The hospital identified online as the location of Dylan Wang's alleged procedure said that he had never received treatment there and that there had been no doctor-patient relationship between him and its medical staff. It also explained that the procedure mentioned online is not performed at the institution and that it had no records of related consultations or procedures. The medical institution likewise said it could take legal action against individuals or organizations that created or distributed false information. Meanwhile, Dylan Wang is an actor and singer who was born in 1998 in Leshan, Sichuan Province. He entered the entertainment industry after winning the reality show "Super Dimension Idol" in 2017. The following year, he drew attention in a new version of "Meteor Garden" and later appeared in "Love Between Fairy and Devil," "Fu Tu Yuan," and "Guardians of the Dafeng."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.