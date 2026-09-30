Chung Eui-sun Encourages South Korean Archery Team in Japan as Hyundai Motor Group Mobilizes Customized Support

Chung Eui-sun, president of the Korea Archery Association, poses for a commemorative photo with national team athletes on the 29th in front of a lounge dedicated to the South Korean archery team near the competition

Chung Eui-sun, president of the Korea Archery Association and Hyundai Motor Group, visited Japan to encourage South Korea's national archery team. Hyundai Motor Group arranged dedicated accommodation and rest areas for the team, along with customized meals, and provided on-site support.

Hyundai Motor Group said on the 30th that Chung had lunch the previous day in Japan with the men's and women's compound national team athletes and coaching staff. He encouraged the athletes, saying, "I am proud of all of you for making it this far despite the difficult circumstances," and, "Don't be afraid of failure. Trust yourselves after all the effort you've put in and take on the challenge with confidence."

Chung then watched the women's individual recurve preliminaries at Okazaki Archery Stadium and encouraged athletes including Kang Chae-young, Oh Ye-jin and Lee Yun-ji. He is also scheduled to cheer on the women's, mixed and men's compound team events in person and have lunch with the men's and women's recurve national team athletes.

Hyundai Motor Group and the Korea Archery Association also provided on-site support ahead of the competition to help the athletes maintain their performance and condition. In Aichi Prefecture, Japan, they arranged dedicated accommodation for the team, providing one room per athlete. Near the venue, they also set up a dedicated area and rest trailers where athletes could relax and eat between events.

Customized meals reflecting the athletes' preferences and allergies were also provided. A chef was dispatched from South Korea to work with local Korean restaurants, and on the 29th, eel rice bowls, a specialty of Nagoya, were prepared to suit the athletes' tastes.

The training program also focused on helping the athletes adapt to actual competition conditions. Hyundai Motor Group analyzed the layout and wind direction at Okazaki Archery Stadium and built a training venue at the Jincheon National Training Center that replicated the competition site. The team also recreated the atmosphere of an actual event, including the athletes' entrances, audience applause and cheers, background music and broadcast cameras.

The national team held two training camps in South Korea and one in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. On the 5th, it also conducted special training to help the athletes adapt to noise and spectators at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field, where they shot at targets amid the roar of baseball fans and fan chants.

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.