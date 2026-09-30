Korea Tourism Organization-LeMouton Sign MOU to Promote Sustainable Walking Culture

Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) President Park Seong-hyeok (left) and Heo Min-su, representative of OOZOOTECH (LeMouton).

The Korea Tourism Organization is set to develop walking-tourism programs with LeMouton. The initiative aims to increase tourists' stays and spending in local areas by linking the Korea Dulle Trail with LeMouton's regional walking campaigns.

According to the KTO on the 30th, it recently signed a memorandum of understanding with OOZOOTECH (LeMouton) at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul to promote walking tourism in Korea and expand a sustainable walking culture. Under the agreement, the two organizations will jointly plan and operate walking-tourism programs starting next year, holding one event each in the first and second halves of the year, with about 1,000 participants per event. They will also develop experiential programs that use nearby tourism resources, rather than limiting the activities to walking along key sections of the Korea Dulle Trail.

The organizations will also expand content connecting local tourism with regional businesses. Their plan is to develop programs that combine the Korea Dulle Trail with local tourism resources for domestic and international tourists, encouraging visitors to stay longer and spend more in the area.

Park Seong-hyeok, president of the KTO, said, "Walking is a form of travel that allows people to experience a region's nature, culture and tourism resources at close range. We will continue expanding cooperation with the private sector so that a travel culture centered on staying and spending in local areas can spread."

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.