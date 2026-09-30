"We've grown so much over the past year"—Soon Chun Hyang University Cheonan Hospital holds first-anniversary celebration for new nurses

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Soon Chun Hyang University Cheonan Hospital Director Lee Moon-soo held a first-anniversary celebration for new nurses hired in 2025 on the afternoon of the 29th at Hyeongok Hall on the hospital's sixth floor.

The event was organized to commemorate one year of hospital life for 122 new nurses who joined the hospital between March and August 2025 and to recognize their hard work and growth. It featured a variety of programs, including a video documenting their work over the past year, a congratulatory video screening, a quiz challenge, gift presentations, and commemorative photos at a photo zone.

The event was especially moving when a support video secretly prepared by the new nurses' parents was shown. Caught off guard by the video, the new nurses and their colleagues shared the moment with tears and applause.

Hospital Director Lee Moon-soo said, "I offer my gratitude and congratulations to the new nurses who quietly endured a challenging past year," adding, "I will continue to support you as you grow into outstanding nurses who combine a warm heart for patients with professional expertise, grounded in self-esteem rooted in self-respect."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.