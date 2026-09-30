Lotteria Launches “Signboard Showdown” Promotion: Burger “Haemriang” vs. Dessert “Tteriang”

Provided by LOTTE GRS

Lotteria, the burger franchise brand operated by LOTTE GRS, is running the “Signboard Showdown” promotion through the 16th of next month. The campaign centers on a face-off between the brand’s leading burger and dessert characters.

The promotion follows a storyline in which the burger character “Haemriang” and the dessert character “Tteriang” compete for the title of Lotteria’s leading representative.

Haemriang is portrayed as the “absolute ruler” responsible for 80% of Lotteria’s total sales. Tteriang, meanwhile, is depicted as a lovable “rebel” seeking to overturn the hierarchy after 47 years of being overshadowed as a side-menu character.

Videos released on Lotteria’s official social media channels feature the playful showdown between the two characters atop a Lotteria sign. Renowned voice actors Kang Soo-jin and Kim Seung-jun also took part, adding a humorous twist as both repeatedly shout “Tte-tte!” in serious voices throughout the videos.

As part of a customer participation event, users can earn stamps by placing a delivery or pickup order worth at least 3,000 won through the Lotteeatz app and selecting the team they want to support. Customers can enter a prize drawing after collecting six stamps.

Participants can take part repeatedly. Ordering the mission menu, the “Ria Bulgogi Set,” awards three stamps, allowing customers to complete the mission more quickly.

The burger team’s prize is a five-don gold bar, while the dessert team will offer prizes including two 50,000-won gift certificates each for OLIVE YOUNG, 7-Eleven, and Baedal Minjok through a random drawing.

Through October 30, visitors can see sculptures depicting Haemriang and Tteriang facing off at Lotteria’s Seoul National University Entrance Station branch and Sungshin Women’s University branch. Related videos are available on Lotteria’s official Instagram and YouTube channels.

A LOTTE GRS representative said, “We planned this promotion to convey the appeal of burgers and desserts in a more playful and approachable way.” The representative added, “We hope you enjoy the story of these two adorable characters, vote for the team you support, and have a chance to win generous prizes as well.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.