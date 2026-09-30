"They Even Marked It Before Surgery"—Cancer Patient Has Wrong Leg Amputated and Ultimately Loses Both Legs

File photo. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] An American woman has filed a lawsuit against a hospital, alleging that medical staff amputated her left leg—the wrong leg—while she was undergoing surgery to have her right leg amputated because of cancer. The cancerous right leg was later amputated as well, leaving her without either leg.

According to the New York Post and other U.S. media outlets, Sharon Jacks, who lives in Washington County, Ohio, was scheduled to undergo an amputation below the right knee at a hospital in Marietta last September. Her right leg was reportedly affected by cancer.

However, during the operation, medical staff amputated her healthy left leg instead of the right leg that was supposed to be operated on.

Jacks's attorney claimed that a review of her medical records confirmed that a doctor had correctly marked the right leg for amputation before surgery. However, the mark was still on her right leg after the operation was completed.

In other words, Jacks's side claims that medical staff amputated the wrong leg even though the correct leg had been marked before surgery.

The case became even more troubling because there had been a procedure to verify the patient and the surgical site before the operation. According to the lawsuit, medical staff carried out the so-called "time-out" procedure twice before surgery.

In an operating room, a time-out is a final check of the patient's identity, the planned procedure, and the surgical site. It is a safety measure designed to prevent wrong-patient or wrong-site surgery.

However, Jacks's side claims that medical staff failed to notice they were operating on the wrong leg even though the verification procedure was carried out twice.

Jacks's side also claims that medical staff missed multiple opportunities to verify the details during the preparations for surgery.

As a result, Jacks first underwent an amputation of her left leg, which had not been scheduled for surgery. She later had to have her right leg, the original surgical target, amputated as well.

Her attorney emphasized that the incident had left his client suffering physically and psychologically, as well as facing a financial crisis, and said the hospital should provide appropriate compensation. The hospital also acknowledged that the incident had occurred. Following its own investigation, the hospital said the incident was preventable and that standard operating-room procedures had not been followed. It added that it had held the medical staff and other employees involved accountable, and that they no longer worked at the hospital. However, the hospital reportedly plans to await the outcome of the trial.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter: bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.