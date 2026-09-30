MCST Honors K-Tourism Leaders with Government Awards: Minister Choi Hwi-young Says, "We Will Spare No Investment or Support"

Minister Choi Hwi-young of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism poses for a commemorative photo with recipients of government honors at the 53rd Tourism Day ceremony held at LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS in Jung-gu,

Key figures in the tourism industry who contributed to its development this year received government honors.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, together with the Korea Tourism Association, held a ceremony in Seoul on the 30th to mark the 53rd Tourism Day. Orders and medals were presented to 23 people who made distinguished contributions to the promotion of tourism. This year's theme was "Tourism That Revitalizes Regions, Tourism That Builds the Republic of Korea!"

According to MCST, the Silver Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit, one of the highest-level government honors, went to Nam-Cheol Gim, vice president and general manager of Wooyang Industrial Development's Hilton Gyeongju branch. Gim has worked in the hotel industry for more than 50 years since 1975 and handled protocol for national events, including APEC. He was recognized for contributing to local employment and the development of the tourism industry by hiring 529 young people from the region and 975 hotel industry professionals. Kim Ok-hee, hoiju of Jingwansa Temple under the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, received the Camellia Medal of the Order of Civil Merit. She was honored for helping popularize temple cuisine, developing it as tourism content, supporting national events such as APEC, and promoting Korea's traditional food culture.

In the areas of attracting foreign tourists and earning foreign currency, Kim Chun-chu, representative of Kims NMT, received the Iron Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit. Kim was recognized for attracting about 400,000 foreign tourists and earning $100 million in foreign currency while operating an inbound travel agency since 1991. Kim also contributed to expanding the inbound tourism market by developing a range of tourism products.

In the exhibitions and conventions sector, KINTEX Director Jeong Hyeong-pil received the Stone Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit. Jeong became the first among domestic convention centers to win operating rights for a large overseas exhibition venue and established a stable foreign-exchange revenue structure based on a long-term operating contract. Jeong was also recognized for helping open overseas sales channels and create jobs.

In addition, two Industrial Service Medals, six Presidential Citations, and 11 Prime Minister's Citations were presented to people who contributed to the development of the tourism industry. Ministerial Citations went to 80 people. The Tourism Promotion Tower and Tourism Promotion Encouragement Tower were also awarded to five tourism businesses that contributed to earning foreign currency.

Through these honors, MCST plans to recognize and encourage tourism professionals for their efforts to attract foreign tourists, revitalize regional economies, and transform traditional culture into tourism resources.

Minister Choi Hwi-young of MCST said, "I extend my deep gratitude to the tourism professionals who created today's K-tourism, which is breaking all-time records day after day." He emphasized, "K-tourism's future is to make Korea not merely a country people want to visit once, but a country they must visit and want to return to after coming once." He added, "We will spare no investment or support for the tourism industry to build the future of Korean tourism—irreplaceable K-tourism."

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.