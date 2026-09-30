Claus Robotics Expands HVAC-Cleaning Business as Public-Sector Contract Renewals Continue

Provided by Claus Robotics

Claus Robotics, a company specializing in indoor air quality management and specialized HVAC cleaning, is expanding contract renewals and new orders from public institutions based on its registration under the Public Procurement Service's Multiple Award Schedule.

Claus Robotics is registered with the Public Procurement Service's MAS program under item code 7611159902. Public institution officials can select its services through the Nara Market Comprehensive Shopping Mall without a separate bidding process.

A number of public institutions, including Koscom, Songpa-gu Office, Jincheon National Training Center, Yuseong District Office, Yeonggwang County Office, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), Korea Expressway Corporation, and the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, are currently reusing the services. Inquiries from new public institutions are also continuing.

The company has also strengthened its price competitiveness. Under the latest pricing adjustment, prices for 1-way and 2-way products were reduced by 30%, while prices for 4-way products were lowered by 33%.

Claus Robotics said, "We redesigned our pricing to reflect customer feedback so that public institutions can expand their use of our services without concerns about quality."

In the private sector, the company has secured a diverse range of clients, including Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, United States Forces Korea (USFK), Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, and Kangbuk Samsung Hospital.

The use of ATP readings to verify contamination levels before and after cleaning, allowing the company to demonstrate service effectiveness through data, is considered a key factor behind the increase in repeat use.

Claus Robotics is also broadening its business scope. It recently established a cooperation framework with The Blue Korea, a company specializing in heat-recovery ventilators, and is stepping up its entry into the heat-recovery-ventilator cleaning and maintenance market for public facilities such as schools, welfare centers, and government buildings.

A Claus Robotics official said, "Contract renewals by public institutions are an important indicator of their trust in our services." The official added, "Building on our experience managing public facilities through our air-conditioner cleaning business, we will expand our services to include heat-recovery-ventilator management and establish ourselves as a total partner for indoor air quality management at public facilities."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.