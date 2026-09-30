Hana Financial Group and Small Enterprise and Market Service Join Forces to Support Young Small Business Owners... Launch Commercial District Revitalization Efforts

Hana Financial Group and the Small Enterprise and Market Service will support young small business owners at the commercial-district level rather than as individuals. To help young commercial districts recover from challenges such as high prices and high exchange rates, they plan to move beyond support for individual stores and build a sustainable ecosystem in which multiple small business owners jointly plan and carry out projects.

According to Hana Financial Group on the 30th, it recently held a launch ceremony for a project to revitalize commercial districts for young small business owners at Sunshine Hotel in Daejeon under the theme "Changes in Commercial Districts Sparked by Young People." The ceremony marked the follow-up to the "Support for the Revitalization of Commercial Districts for Young Small Business Owners" memorandum of understanding signed by the two sides in June.

Hana Financial Group and the Small Enterprise and Market Service signed an agreement in June to jointly support the growth of young small business owners and the revitalization of local commercial districts. Over the following three months, the two sides selected 15 teams, representing around 100 young small business owners nationwide, as participants in the project. The selected teams will directly plan and organize joint events and visitor-attraction programs tailored to the characteristics of their local commercial districts. The project also includes improvements to commercial-district environments and joint promotional activities.

Hana Financial Group and the Small Enterprise and Market Service will provide expert consulting and budgets needed to carry out the project. They will also offer financial support tailored to the business conditions of young small business owners. Through the project, Hana Financial Group plans to focus not only on strengthening individual stores' competitiveness but also on increasing visitors through collaboration among small business owners and boosting the vitality of entire local commercial districts.

Ham Young-joo, chairman of Hana Financial Group, said, "We will continue to provide support together with the Small Enterprise and Market Service so that the growth of young small business owners can bring new vitality to local commercial districts and its results can spread nationwide."

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.