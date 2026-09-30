Samsung Electronics Takes First Place in Nine Categories in 2026 Customer Satisfaction Survey; TVs and Mobile Phones Rank No. 1 for 29 Consecutive Years

Samsung Electronics took first place in nine categories in this year's Korean Customer Satisfaction Index (KCSI) survey. TVs and mobile phones ranked No. 1 for 29 consecutive years, while PCs held the top spot for 25 consecutive years.

Samsung Electronics said on the 30th that it ranked No. 1 in nine categories in the 2026 KCSI survey conducted by Korea Management Association Consulting (KMAC), including TVs, mobile phones and PCs, as well as refrigerators, kimchi refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, dryers and cordless stick vacuum cleaners.

This year's KCSI survey covered 122 industries and 455 companies. It evaluates customer satisfaction by industry based on overall satisfaction with products and services, willingness to repurchase and other factors. Samsung Electronics ranked No. 1 in more categories than any other company among those surveyed for the 25th consecutive year.

In the 2026 KCSI survey, Samsung Electronics retained the top spot in TVs and mobile phones for the 29th consecutive year, while PCs remained No. 1 for the 25th consecutive year. Refrigerators and washing machines ranked first for 17 consecutive years, kimchi refrigerators for 16 years and air conditioners for 14 years. Cordless stick vacuum cleaners and dryers recorded their sixth and fifth consecutive years at No. 1, respectively.

Samsung Electronics has recently been expanding consumer convenience by actively incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) features into its major product lines. Its TVs feature Samsung Vision AI, which analyzes content and users' questions to provide personalized information. The company has also broadened its premium TV lineup with products such as Micro RGB, Neo QLED, OLED and Mini LED. In smartphones, Samsung has strengthened AI features mainly across the Samsung Galaxy S26 series and foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series. Key features include Now Brief, which provides information based on users' daily lives and interests, and Now Nudge, which identifies users' situations and guides them through tasks such as adding appointments or saving locations. In the PC segment, Samsung applied the Galaxy Ecosystem to connect smartphones with tablets and PCs.

Samsung Electronics has also expanded AI-based features in its home appliances. The Bespoke AI Family Hub Kitchen Fit Max uses camera-based AI vision technology to recognize ingredients and suggest personalized recipes. The Bespoke AI Washer and Bespoke AI Dryer analyze the type, weight and degree of soiling of laundry and automatically adjust the washing and drying processes. Air conditioners feature AI Motion Wind, which detects users' locations and activity levels to adjust the cooling environment. The Bespoke AI KimchiPlus Kitchen Fit Max is equipped with AI Precise Temperature, which reduces temperature fluctuations based on usage patterns.

Jo Myeong-ho, executive vice president of Samsung Electronics' Visual Display Business Division, said, "The results reflect the fruits of our long-standing product expertise and efforts to satisfy customers." He added, "Based on differentiated AI technologies and outstanding quality, we will continue to introduce products and services that make customers' daily lives more convenient."

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.