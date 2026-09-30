Thirtysomething Man Broke into the Home of a Woman Who Rejected Him More Than 100 Times, Stole Underwear and Installed a Hidden Camera—Why Did He Clean?

AI-generated image

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A 33-year-old Japanese man stood trial after secretly breaking into the home of a woman he met through an online game more than 100 times, stealing her underwear and even installing a hidden camera.

According to Tokyo Reporter and other Japanese media outlets, the man, identified as A, was indicted on charges including trespassing, theft, sexual exploitation of the victim and filming her. On the 24th, Tokyo District Court sentenced him to two years and six months in prison, suspended for four years.

A and the victim first met through an online game in December 2022. They grew close enough for A to stay at her home, but she rejected his proposal to become romantically involved. She reportedly turned him down because of his financial situation and other reasons.

Although the woman later blocked A's contact, he looked for a way to secretly enter her home.

Prosecutors said A was found to have duplicated the woman's house key. He then repeatedly entered the home when he knew she would be away.

A was found to have broken into the victim's home more than 100 times from 2023 through this year. Once inside, he stayed for up to about two hours, ate the victim's food, rummaged through her personal belongings and documents, and allegedly engaged in inappropriate acts in her bedroom, prosecutors said.

He stole the victim's underwear and also took three expired driver's licenses. In court, A reportedly testified that he wanted to see how the woman's face changed over time.

But his crimes did not end there.

In March this year, A installed a small camera disguised as a USB device in the victim's living room. It was positioned to secretly record the woman as she went about her life at home, and investigators found that A later broke into the house again to replace the memory card.

He also reportedly replaced the underwear he had stolen with new ones. Prosecutors believed he did so to delay the discovery of his crimes.

However, A claimed in court that his actions were a form of 'help.' He said, "I wanted to help her," and added that he had cleaned the house and stocked the refrigerator with energy drinks.

The crimes came to light when the victim discovered a suspicious USB charger installed in her home. Upon examining it closely, she found a camera lens and memory card hidden inside and reported it to the police.

The police were certain that A would return to the woman's home and arrested him after conducting a stakeout.

In court, the victim called for severe punishment, saying, "It gave me chills, and it is terrifying to know that he tried to learn everything about my life."

In his final statement, A said he knew he must not contact the victim, but that he sincerely wanted to apologize if there was a way to do so.

Tokyo District Court sentenced A to two years and six months in prison, but suspended the sentence for four years.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.