'2026 Woori Financial Together Festa' to Run in October, Featuring Special Products and Prize Events from Eight Affiliates

◇ Photo courtesy of Woori Financial Group: '2026 Woori Financial Together Festa'

The '2026 Woori Financial Together Festa' (UDAFE), featuring affiliates of Woori Financial Group, will take place on the Woori WON Banking app from October 1 to 31.

This year's UDAFE, which follows last year's event, will feature 16 flagship products and services from eight affiliates: Woori Bank, Tongyang Life Insurance, ABL Life Insurance, Woori Card, Woori Financial Capital, Woori Investment Securities, Woori Financial Savings Bank and Woori Asset Management.

Approximately 500,000 customers took part in the advance notification sign-up event held from the 14th to the 30th, more than twice as many as last year.

Customers who sign up for the participating products through the Woori WON Banking app during the event period will have a chance to win various prizes through a lottery.

Woori Financial Group's affiliates have also prepared a wide range of products and events to mark UDAFE.

Woori Bank will introduce the 12-month flexible installment savings account 'Woori Financial Together Savings 2,' which offers an annual interest rate of up to 9%. It will also provide KRW 20,000 financial coupons that can be used when opening new accounts, including a Comprehensive Housing Subscription Savings account and a Youth Housing Dream Subscription Account. Woori WON Mobile will also hold a sign-up event allowing customers who meet financial transaction requirements, such as salary transfers, to use 15 budget mobile phone plans, including the 'WON Celeb Plan,' free of charge for up to one year.

Woori Investment Securities will give customers who open a new comprehensive stock account ETFs worth KRW 30,000, with a 100% payout. It will also offer a weekly lottery opportunity for 10 customers to receive one share of Samsung Electronics. In addition, it will hold a recruitment event for the 'La Liga VIP Live Match Expedition,' offering a chance to watch an Atlético Madrid match from VIP seats, including airfare and accommodation, as well as local experiences such as a high-five with the players.

Tongyang Life Insurance and ABL Life Insurance will offer four types of mini-insurance covering areas such as influenza, accidents and illness, with one premium payment providing coverage for one year. Premiums will generally range from KRW 3,000 to KRW 10,000, and all customers who apply for coverage analysis and consultation will receive a reward worth KRW 5,000.

Woori Card will offer customers who have not used a card in the past six months a KRW 30,000 statement credit when they newly issue and use a credit card, or KRW 5,000 cashback when they newly issue and use a debit card. It has also prepared events offering up to KRW 10,000 cashback at five major online shopping malls, as well as airline-related benefits and discount coupons worth up to KRW 30,000 through WON Travel. Woori Financial Capital will provide customers taking delivery of an auto lease or long-term rental vehicle with prizes worth KRW 1 million, including an 11th-generation iPad, a gift certificate or a charging voucher worth KRW 300,000. Woori Financial Savings Bank will introduce 'TOK7 Savings,' a seven-month installment savings product offering an annual interest rate of 7% with monthly deposits of up to KRW 500,000. Woori Asset Management will hold its own event linked to UDAFE. Customers who purchase three WON ETFs and three funds and enter the event will be eligible to win various prizes through a lottery, with the prizes determined by the purchase amount.

A Woori Financial Group representative said, "UDAFE, now being held for the second time following last year's event, has returned with a wider range of products and more generous gift benefits." The representative added, "We ask for your keen interest and participation in UDAFE, as you can experience a variety of products from Woori Financial Group's affiliates in one place while enjoying various benefits."

Reporter Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.