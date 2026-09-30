Sono International Operates 'Wellness Class' for Dogs and Their Owners

Sono International announced on the 30th that it will operate a 'Signature Wellness Class' for dogs and their owners.

According to Sono International, the Signature Wellness Class is designed to allow dogs and their owners to meditate and relax together. One of the main programs is 'singing bowl sound meditation,' which uses sound and resonance. Participants listen to the sounds produced by singing bowls while focusing on breathing and relaxation, allowing owners and their dogs to enjoy a peaceful time together.

The Signature Wellness Class will be held on October 3 and November 14 at the playground at Sono Pet Vivaldi Park. The sessions will be led by Kim Yeon-hee, an instructor specializing in singing bowl sound meditation. Three classes will be offered each day at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. Each team will consist of one owner and one dog. The fee is 10,000 won per team, and participants will receive a special gift set. Advance reservations can be made through the events and reservations pages on the Sono Hotels & Resorts website. On-site registration will also be available for any remaining spots.

A Sono International representative said, "We have prepared a sound-based healing program so that dogs and their owners can experience relaxation together and connect emotionally," adding, "We will continue introducing wellness content that enhances the quality of life for pet-owning households."

Kim Se-hyeong, Reporter fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.