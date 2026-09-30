'B tv Hot Deal' Surpasses 10 Billion Won in Cumulative Sales 10 Months After Launch

SK Broadband's TV-based short-form commerce service 'B tv Hot Deal,' introduced as the first of its kind in the paid TV industry, surpassed 10 billion won in cumulative sales 10 months after its launch.

According to SK Broadband on Sept. 30, 'B tv Hot Deal,' which began service last November, exceeded 5 billion won in cumulative sales in June this year and reached 10 billion won in September, about three months later.

'B tv Hot Deal' is a TV commerce service on B tv channel 41 that presents a variety of deeply discounted home-shopping products through short-form videos lasting about one minute. Customers can browse products using their remote controls, receive product links on their smartphones and make purchases. Phone orders are also available, as with conventional TV home shopping. SK Broadband said the service's growth was driven by its ability to offer a new TV shopping experience across generations, allowing even senior customers unfamiliar with mobile shopping to use it easily through a familiar TV and remote control.

In particular, 'B tv Hot Deal' offers deeply discounted products while providing free delivery for every item. Conventional TV home shopping primarily features bulk products that can be purchased only during scheduled broadcasts, whereas 'B tv Hot Deal' allows customers to browse and purchase a wide range of products, including daily necessities, directly through their TVs at any time. The service initially launched with five home-shopping companies but now has 11 participants: six TV home-shopping companies—Lotte Homeshopping, Hyundai Home Shopping Network, NS Shopping, Home and Shopping, Public Home Shopping and GS SHOP—and five data home-shopping companies—SK stoa, KT Alpha Shopping, Shopping NT, W Shopping and Shinsegae Shopping.

SK Broadband plans to expand 'B tv Hot Deal' to B tv cable. The service is currently available to B tv IPTV customers, but the company plans to extend it to B tv cable customers as well, providing more paid TV users with a new TV shopping experience and additional benefits.

An SK Broadband official said, "We will strengthen B tv Hot Deal's product competitiveness and service coverage and develop it into a leading mutually beneficial TV commerce model."

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.