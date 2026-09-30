Daesang to Revamp Chung Jung One Pasta Sauce Packaging, Introduce Two New Tomato Sauces

Daesang announced on the 30th that it will revamp the packaging design for all Chung Jung One pasta sauces for the first time in 12 years.

According to Daesang, the packaging redesign focuses on visually expressing the brand's heritage by incorporating the oval design element of Chung Jung One's brand identity throughout the packaging. In particular, the colors vary by sauce type, including cream and rosé, allowing consumers to identify and choose their preferred products more intuitively. Daesang is also introducing two new products with the revamped packaging design: Chung Jung One Pomodoro Pasta Sauce and Chung Jung One Neapolitan Pasta Sauce.

Alongside the packaging redesign for all Chung Jung One pasta sauces, Daesang will hold a promotion on its online mall, Jungwon e-Shop, throughout October. Customers can purchase the two new tomato pasta sauces at discounts of up to 46%. Twenty customers who post product reviews by November 5 after making a purchase will be selected by lottery to receive department store gift certificates.

Yang Seung-cheol, head of C Sauce BO at Daesang, said, "We will lead the industry by continuing to introduce Chung Jung One pasta sauces that reflect changing consumer trends and diverse consumer preferences."

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.