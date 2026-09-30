Young adults with fatty liver face a 1.48-fold higher cancer risk; liver cancer risk up to 3.43-fold higher in women

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A large-scale study has found that young adults with fatty liver may face an increased risk of developing not only liver cancer but also extrahepatic cancers, including thyroid and pancreatic cancer.

Professor Ji Yong-ho of the Institute of Advanced Biomedical Research at Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital, a co-first author, and Professor Ho Soo Chun of the Department of Gastroenterology followed 4,094,241 adults aged 20 to 39 through 2022 using data from the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS). The study is significant because it was a nationwide analysis of more than 4 million young adults and confirmed an association between fatty liver and long-term cancer risk.

Among the participants, 254,897 people, or 6.2%, had been diagnosed with fatty liver according to health insurance claims data. The analysis showed that men with fatty liver had a 1.48-fold higher risk of developing any cancer than men without fatty liver, while the risk among women was 1.23-fold higher. The risk of liver cancer was 2.39-fold higher in men and 2.88-fold higher in women. The risk of thyroid cancer was 1.49-fold higher in men and 1.18-fold higher in women, while the risk of pancreatic cancer was 1.71-fold higher in men and 2.30-fold higher in women. Men with fatty liver also had a 1.42-fold higher risk of bladder cancer.

An association between fatty liver and liver cancer risk was also observed in young adults with a normal body weight and a BMI below 25 kg/m2. Among those with fatty liver, the risk of liver cancer was 2.82-fold higher in men and 3.14-fold higher in women than among those without fatty liver. However, the research team explained that this was a BMI-based subgroup analysis and did not examine lean MASLD itself, which involves a comprehensive assessment of metabolic abnormalities.

The risk of cancer was also higher among non-drinkers with fatty liver. Among non-drinkers, those with fatty liver had a 1.59-fold higher risk of any cancer in men and a 1.26-fold higher risk in women. Their risk of liver cancer was 2.60-fold higher in men and 3.43-fold higher in women. These findings did not directly compare the risks of non-drinkers and drinkers; rather, they compared the risks associated with having or not having fatty liver within each drinking-status group.

Even after hepatitis B, hepatitis C and cirrhosis were additionally taken into account, the association between fatty liver and liver cancer remained statistically significant in both men and women. The overall findings were similar in analyses that excluded cancers diagnosed within the first one to two years of follow-up or limited the study population to people whose fatty liver diagnosis had been confirmed at least twice.

Professor Ji Yong-ho of Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital's Institute of Advanced Biomedical Research said, "Fatty liver in young adults should not be viewed simply as a liver health issue, but as a condition associated with long-term health risks. When fatty liver is identified, people should consistently manage their overall metabolic health, including blood sugar, lipid levels and liver function, along with improving their lifestyle habits."

Professor Ji added, "However, because this was an observational study, we cannot conclude that fatty liver directly causes cancer. Further research is needed to determine which young patients with fatty liver should be classified as high-risk and how they should be managed."

The study also involved Lee Sun-joo, a deputy research fellow at the NHIS Artificial Intelligence Office and a co-first author, and Shin Hyun-young, a professor of family medicine at The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary's Hospital and the corresponding author. The findings were published in the September issue of the international journal Cancer Medicine. The study was conducted as part of a National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF) Sejong Science Fellowship research project.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Ji Yong-ho (left) and Professor Ho Soo Chun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.