Samsung Electronics Holds AI Forum 2026, Shares Use Cases for Next-Generation AI Technologies

◇ Overview of the venue for Samsung AI Forum 2026, held at Samsung Electronics’ Seocho headquarters. Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Electronics held Samsung AI Forum 2026 at its Seocho headquarters in Seocho District, Seoul, on the 30th, sharing next-generation AI technologies, including agentic AI and physical AI, along with real-world application cases. Marking its 10th edition, this year’s forum was themed "The Agentic Shift: From Intelligence to Impact."

Agentic AI refers to technology that goes beyond generating results in response to user instructions. After understanding a goal, it independently determines and carries out the necessary tasks. As the focus of AI technology competition shifts from "how intelligently it can answer" to "how many tasks it can perform in real-world work and industrial settings," securing related technologies is becoming increasingly important.

Jun Young-hyun, vice chairman and CEO of Samsung Electronics, said, "Agentic AI will bring fundamental changes to the way we work and to organizational culture, going beyond simple technological innovation."

About 400 people attended the forum, including 100 professors and researchers from domestic AI graduate schools and 300 Samsung Electronics employees working in AI-related fields. Experts from global AI companies, including OpenAI and Amazon Web Services (AWS), also participated in discussions on the industrial application of agentic AI, security, and governance.

Richard Ho, OpenAI’s vice president in charge of hardware, introduced the changes that agentic AI, based on large language models (LLMs) and capable of making autonomous decisions, will bring to companies and industries. David Green, AWS’s AI technology leader for Asia-Pacific and Japan, presented security and governance strategies needed to use AI agents in corporate environments.

Samsung Electronics also shared examples of next-generation AI technologies in action at the forum. The Device eXperience (DX) Division introduced technologies that enhance device performance and the user experience through on-device AI, along with physical AI and continuous learning technology. In the semiconductor business, the company presented cases of applying AI directly to design and manufacturing. The AX·PI Center of the Device Solutions Division outlined how AI has improved efficiency across semiconductor operations and presented ways to solve on-site problems using AI.

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics’ global partners Dell Technologies and Anthropic also presented examples of using enterprise AI agents and building enterprise AI factories at Samsung AI Forum 2026.

Reporter Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.