Key Protein Driving Metastasis and Immune Evasion in Refractory Head and Neck Cancer Identified; New Combination Treatment Strategy Proposed

Comparison of cancer metastasis in experimental mice according to ETS1 protein expression. Distant metastasis to systemic organs, including the lungs, liver and kidneys, occurred in 100% of the mice (9/9) in the group

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Domestic researchers have identified a key gene-regulatory pathway that simultaneously causes distant metastasis and resistance to immunotherapy in refractory head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, an aggressive cancer, and have proposed a new combination treatment strategy to overcome these challenges.

A research team led by Professor Park Young-min of the Department of Otorhinolaryngology at Yonsei University Gangnam Severance Hospital, together with researchers from the University of Southern California (USC), used single-cell transcriptome (scRNA-seq) analysis to establish that the transcription factor ETS1 is a key factor that simultaneously drives cancer-cell metastasis and immune evasion.

Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma is a malignant tumor that develops in areas such as the oral cavity, pharynx, larynx and esophagus, with more than 1 million new cases reported worldwide each year. Despite advances in treatment, many patients die after the cancer spreads distantly to organs such as the lungs and liver. Treatment has also been significantly limited by intratumoral heterogeneity, in which gene expression varies among cells within the same tumor, and by low response rates to immunotherapy.

Through single-cell transcriptome analysis, the research team identified seven gene-expression programs that constitute the intratumoral heterogeneity of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Among them, the hybrid epithelial–mesenchymal transition (hEMT) program, in which epithelial and mesenchymal characteristics coexist, was most closely associated with the cancer cells' ability to metastasize distantly. Multiple previous studies have also reported that patients with high hEMT signaling have lower survival rates and are more likely to develop lymph-node metastases.

The researchers demonstrated that the transcription factor ETS1 is a key regulator of the hEMT program. Genomic binding analysis using ChIP-seq showed that ETS1 directly binds to 36–40 of the 50 hEMT genes, thereby promoting the metastatic capacity of cancer cells.

In animal experiments, distant metastasis to systemic organs, including the lungs, liver and kidneys, occurred in 100% of the mice with ETS1 overexpressed in their cancer cells, compared with 11% in the control group (P=0.0004). Conversely, suppressing ETS1 in the cancer cells sharply reduced the incidence of metastasis from 87.5% to 25% (P=0.04).

The team further demonstrated for the first time worldwide that ETS1 drives not only metastasis but also immune evasion. ETS1 directly activates the transcription of another transcription factor, STAT1, and the immune checkpoint molecule programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1), blocking the infiltration of T lymphocytes into tumors and creating an immune-cold tumor microenvironment that is difficult for immune cells to access. An analysis of big data from 976 patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors also showed that tumors with high ETS1 activity exhibited clear treatment resistance.

To overcome this problem, the research team conducted large-scale drug screening of 4,687 compounds. They found that cancer cells with high ETS1 expression were selectively vulnerable to the heat shock protein 90 (HSP90) inhibitor alvespimycin (STA9090). The HSP90 inhibitor was found to suppress ETS1 expression itself by blocking hypoxia-inducible factor 1-alpha (HIF-1α) from binding to the ETS1 promoter.

When the HSP90 inhibitor and anti-PD-1 immunotherapy were administered in combination to mice with intact immune systems, tumor growth was significantly delayed and survival was extended the most compared with the monotherapy groups (P<0.0001).

Professor Park Young-min said, "This study established that distant metastasis and immune evasion in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma are not separate phenomena but stem from a single malignant process orchestrated by the transcription factor ETS1. We expect that using ETS1 activity as a pretreatment biomarker to identify patients resistant to immunotherapy and combining HSP90 inhibitors with immune checkpoint inhibitors could significantly improve survival rates among patients with refractory head and neck cancer who have not responded to existing treatments."

The study was published in Cancer Research (IF 22.6), an international journal in the fields of cancer biology and oncology issued by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), under the title "Identification of ETS1 as a Key Regulator of the Hybrid Epithelial–Mesenchymal Transition Program Driving Metastasis and Immune Evasion in Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (ETS1 Orchestrates a Hybrid EMT Program Driving Metastasis and Immune Evasion)."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Park Young-min

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.