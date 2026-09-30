"Hijacking signal detected," fighter jet scrambled—passenger plane pilots were actually involved in a physical altercation

File photo. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A passenger plane flying from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Israel sent an emergency signal during the flight and made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. After the possibility of a hijacking was raised, Israeli Air Force fighter jets were urgently scrambled. Israeli authorities later said the incident was caused by a physical altercation between the two pilots in the cockpit.

According to foreign media outlets, including the New York Post, flydubai flight FZ1073 departed Dubai on the 30th, local time, bound for Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel. The aircraft made an emergency landing at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Airport in northwestern Saudi Arabia two hours and 30 minutes after takeoff.

The aircraft was confirmed to have first sent a standard emergency signal during the flight, followed by an emergency code indicating the possibility of a hijacking or unlawful interference. Tension mounted over the aircraft's unusual movements, and Israeli authorities determined that a hijacking might have occurred and scrambled Israeli Air Force fighter jets.

The Prime Minister's Office of Israel also closely monitored the situation. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held urgent consultations with security officials and later said the situation was under control and that efforts were underway to bring the passengers home.

However, after the aircraft landed safely at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk, the situation took a different turn.

An Israeli security official said authorities believe the emergency signal was transmitted after a physical altercation broke out between the two pilots in the cockpit, rather than as a result of a hijacking.

Passengers also said they experienced unusual circumstances on board. They told local media that they heard shouting from the front of the aircraft and that the plane suddenly descended sharply. An analysis of flight-tracking data showed that the aircraft rapidly descended from an altitude of about 34,000 feet, or approximately 10.4 kilometers, to around 16,000 feet. The airline said it was working closely with the relevant authorities and would announce any additional information that was confirmed.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.