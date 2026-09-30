Hanwha Life Board Approves Acquisition of Control of Acuon Capital; Also to Participate in Hanwha Investment & Securities Rights Offering

◇Hanwha Life 63 Building. Photo courtesy of Hanwha Life

At a board meeting held on the 30th, Hanwha Life approved a proposal to acquire control of Acuon Capital, which is owned by global private equity firm EQT. The acquisition will be pursued through a joint investment with Centroid PE. Following the deal, Hanwha Life will hold a 50.54% stake, with the acquisition price set at KRW 440 billion.

Hanwha Life will acquire Acuon Capital together with its subsidiary, Acuon Savings Bank. By adding specialized credit finance to its existing insurance, securities, and asset management businesses, the company is expected to accelerate the establishment of a comprehensive financial group with a balanced business portfolio.

Founded in 2006, Acuon Capital is a mid-sized financing company with total assets of KRW 4.6 trillion as of the first half of 2026. As an independent company unaffiliated with a financial holding company or conglomerate, it specializes in corporate finance, investment finance, and asset finance. Hanwha Life plans to link Acuon Capital's corporate and asset finance capabilities with the group's businesses to secure additional growth momentum.

Acuon Savings Bank, a subsidiary of Acuon Capital, was established in 1972 and is a large savings bank ranked among the industry's top five, with total assets of KRW 5.1 trillion. As of June this year, it had three financial centers and approximately 380 employees, mainly in Seoul and Busan.

Hanwha Life plans to combine the capabilities of its existing Hanwha Savings Bank and Acuon Savings Bank to build a savings bank group with approximately KRW 6.5 trillion in total assets and rise to fourth place in the industry. Its business network will also expand from Incheon and Gyeonggi to Seoul, Busan, Ulsan, and South Gyeongsang Province, covering both the Seoul metropolitan area and the Yeongnam region.

Hanwha Life plans to complete the acquisition of Acuon Capital after obtaining approval from the financial authorities and completing the related procedures.

Meanwhile, Hanwha Life's board also approved participation in a rights offering by its affiliated securities firm, Hanwha Investment & Securities. Hanwha Life and its wholly owned subsidiary, Hanwha Asset Management, will each contribute KRW 250 billion. The capital injection is aimed at strengthening the company's core competitiveness through its designation as a comprehensive financial investment business operator.

If Hanwha Investment & Securities strengthens its competitiveness after being designated as a comprehensive financial investment business operator, Hanwha Life expects to improve investment returns through the securities stake it holds directly and indirectly, while also diversifying its business and investment portfolios and expanding synergies.

A Hanwha Life official said, "This investment marks an important turning point in our efforts to evolve beyond insurance into a comprehensive financial group," adding, "Based on Hanwha Financial's value chain spanning insurance, securities, asset management, and specialized credit finance, we will provide customers with a broader range of financial services."

Reporter Kim So-hyeong compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.