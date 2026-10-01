'I Can't Just Sit Still': '2026 Traveling Autumn' Offers Abundant Benefits and the 'Flavor of Regional Tourism'

About 70% of South Korea is mountainous. When the sky seems higher and autumn deepens, the mountains are covered in maples dressed in vivid colors. With the crisp morning and evening breezes, it appears that splendid autumn foliage will soon blanket the country. Thanks to its four distinct seasons, South Korea's ever-changing natural scenery sparks the desire to travel. Multicolored foliage adds emotional depth to the season, while abundant food and a relaxed state of mind bring out the generosity of local hospitality. Is there a better season to experience the appeal of regional travel? Let us head to destinations that have long ranked below overseas trips because of concerns about value for money. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) and the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) have launched the '2026 Traveling Autumn' campaign to support domestic travel, so now is the time. For just two months, regional travel in Korea will offer more benefits than ever this fall.

▶Domestic Travel, Once Outdone on Value, Now Focused on Boosting Domestic Tourism

Half-price trips, additional benefits for visits to population-decline and flood-affected areas, and countless other perks are available. The government and local authorities are joining forces to revitalize domestic tourism. It is hard to recall another time like this. The campaign is called '2026 Traveling Autumn.' As part of the Traveling Autumn campaign held annually by MCST and KTO, this fall's benefits are unprecedented. The campaign reflects a determination to bring back to domestic destinations travelers who have chosen overseas trips because of poorer value for money and, above all, lower tourism satisfaction. Tourism has recently become an important means of revitalizing local economies and addressing the crisis of local depopulation by expanding the living population. This is why MCST and KTO have consistently placed regional tourism at the center of the Traveling Autumn campaign.

◇MCST and KTO held the launch ceremony for the Traveling Autumn campaign last September. The campaign runs from October 1 to November 30 and offers abundant benefits to promote regional tourism. The photo shows the

"Welcoming autumn, the best season for travel, MCST will provide strong support for the public's autumn trips," and "Through the Traveling Autumn campaign, I hope families will make wonderful memories and regions will gain new vitality." MCST Minister Choi Hwi-young repeatedly emphasized the importance of regional tourism at the '2026 Traveling Autumn Launch Ceremony' held on September 15 at KT&G Sangsang Planet in Seongdong-gu, Seoul. The government is providing abundant benefits to give people a reason to travel, creating an opportunity to enjoy regional destinations in Korea that had been put off as a second choice because of financial burdens. KTO President Park Seong-hyeok also said, "We have prepared various benefits with MCST, several local governments, institutions and companies for the Traveling Autumn campaign. We will offer accommodation discount coupons for areas outside the Seoul metropolitan area, camping discounts and up to 50% off domestic travel package products ... (excerpt omitted) ... Through the campaign, we hope to ease the public's travel expenses and encourage more visits and spending during stays in local areas."

This year's Traveling Autumn campaign can be summed up in one phrase: "Deep Autumn, Light Travel." With autumn being the best season for travel, the campaign focuses on enabling people to travel without the burden of high expenses. To experience the appeal of regional tourism in Korea, which many have not fully enjoyed, let us get moving from October through the end of November. The pleasure of traveling to small Korean cities, which many have forgotten amid familiarity, is no less than that of visiting small cities overseas. The more people travel, the more clearly they can feel the price advantage. Although the benefits last only two months, the memory of a first experience can make a powerful impression on today's travelers, who are increasingly willing to pay according to the satisfaction they receive.

◇Naejangsan National Park. Photo provided by Korea Tourism Content Lab–IR Studio

▶Abundant Benefits, Greater Satisfaction the More You Travel

The Traveling Autumn campaign offers benefits in various forms, including transportation and accommodation. The discounts are available through November 30.

For transportation, a new discount is available for private-car drivers. Travelers who use TMAP to visit population-decline areas (89 locations) can receive up to 30,000 won in points. After pledging to travel in an eco-friendly and safe manner, travelers who drive at least 30 kilometers from their departure point to a destination in a population-decline area will receive an authentication stamp and reward points for each basic local government they visit. Electric-vehicle drivers receive 2,000 points, while using a Digital Tourism Resident Card after visiting a population-decline area earns an additional 5,000 points. Posting a video review provides another 2,000 points.

KORAIL is also offering train-fare discounts. Under the 'Independent Travel Package to Population-Decline Areas,' buyers who visit designated tourist attractions in 41 population-decline areas that have agreements with KORAIL and verify their visits will receive a discount coupon equivalent to 100% of the train fare. The program also provides 50% off themed trains on five routes and a 20,000-won discount on the 'Naeilro Pass.' For domestic round-trip flights, excluding some routes, travelers who purchase tickets through NAVER flight bookings will receive NAVER Pay points worth 10,000 won per person for inland routes, with up to four people per reservation and a total maximum of 40,000 won. For Jeju routes, they will receive 5,000 won per person, with up to four people per reservation and a total maximum of 20,000 won.

A rental-car discount promotion is also being offered in coastal areas to boost regional tourism. In 64 coastal cities, counties and districts outside the Seoul metropolitan area, renters receive a 10,000-won discount for rentals of 24 hours or more and a 20,000-won discount for rentals of 48 hours or more. In Jeju, the discounts are 5,000 won and 10,000 won, respectively. The promotion applies only to hybrid, electric and LPG vehicles.

For accommodation, approximately 80,000 discount coupons will be distributed for areas outside the Seoul metropolitan area. Distribution of the coupons began through online travel agency channels on September 22, and they can be used through November 8. Island-area discount coupons, introduced for the first time this year, offer a 50,000-won discount when booking accommodation priced at 70,000 won or more and a 30,000-won discount for bookings priced below 70,000 won, helping promote travel to island areas. Campers can also receive a 10,000-won discount during the fall season.

MCST and KTO are also carrying out the 'Local Love Vacation Support' program, which reimburses 50% of travel expenses through mobile local love gift certificates to encourage people to revisit regional destinations. Visitors to areas participating in the second-half program can receive a refund equal to 50% of their travel expenses through mobile local love gift certificates, up to 100,000 won per person or 140,000 won for young people. Applicants must first submit a travel plan for the relevant area. After receiving approval from the local government and submitting documentation of their actual travel expenses following the trip, they can receive final confirmation and be reimbursed through mobile local love gift certificates.

Beyond simple discounts, MCST and KTO have prepared content that adds fun to travel through public participation. 'Five People, Five Styles of Travel,' a program created with famous content creators and influencers, will be held in 25 regions nationwide under five themes: 'Taste of Autumn,' 'Lucky Mountain Hike,' 'Tension Up,' 'Family Picnic' and 'With the Earth.' Participants can enjoy autumn trips tailored to their interests, including local food, mountain hikes, activities, family travel and eco-friendly tourism.

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.