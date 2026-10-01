Six Coffins 'Floating' Down a Flooded Road... "There Aren't Any Bodies Inside, Are There?"

Photo: Social media

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A shocking video has emerged from an area of Thailand recently hit by flooding, showing several coffins being swept away by the current along a submerged road.

According to local media outlets, including Amarin TV, a video showing several coffins floating along a flooded road in Klaeng District, Rayong Province, eastern Thailand, recently spread across social media.

The video showed several coffins floating and drifting across a road covered by murky brown water. Six coffins were visible, while two men wearing life jackets were also seen in the water trying to keep them from drifting farther away.

The video later attracted attention after spreading across various online communities and social media platforms.

However, the exact origin of the coffins and how they ended up on the road during the flooding have not been confirmed.

It is also unknown whether the coffins had actually been used for funerals or were products prepared for sale or storage.

As the video spread, Thai internet users commented, "There probably aren't any bodies inside. It looks like coffins for sale were swept away," and, "If they had come from a funeral home, there would already have been chaos." Some users also left joking comments such as, "They were safely delivered all the way to your home."

Meanwhile, since the 16th, flooding has affected 41 provinces across Thailand, killing more than 20 people and displacing over 10,000 residents.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.