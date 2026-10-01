The Evolution of Spine Surgery: 'Smaller Incisions, from the Lower Back to the Neck'... Share of Endoscopic Spine Surgery Soars from 2.5% to 59%

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] More patients are complaining of neck and lower back pain after excessive physical activity, such as long-distance driving and preparing food during the Chuseok holiday. According to statistics on diseases of public interest from the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service (HIRA), the number of patients treated for spinal disorders rose 9.1%, from 8,912,158 in 2020 to 9,723,544 in 2024.

Spinal disorders are generally treated first with conservative measures such as medication, injections and physical therapy. However, surgery may be considered if symptoms do not improve or if muscle weakness develops due to nerve compression. Spine surgery is often associated with large procedures involving wide incisions through the skin and muscles. In recent years, however, endoscopic surgery has become a major treatment option because it approaches lesions through small incisions and minimizes damage to healthy tissue. An analysis of 11 years of surgical data from 2015 to 2025, beginning when Mokdong Himchan Hospital began fully adopting endoscopic spine surgery, found that the procedure's share of all spine surgeries rose sharply from 2.5% to 59%. Once used mainly to treat lumbar disc herniation, endoscopic surgery is expanding its applications and changing the landscape of spine surgery.

◇ Spine Surgery Shifts from Wide Incisions to Small-Incision Endoscopic Procedures

Conventional spine surgery typically involved making an incision in the skin and dissecting the muscles to create enough space to identify and remove lesions compressing the nerves. In particular, spinal fusion procedures for severe spinal instability or deformity often require screws and other fixation devices. Because surgeons need an adequate operating view and sufficient room for fixation, the surgical area inevitably becomes extensive.

Endoscopic spine surgery, by contrast, involves making a small skin incision and inserting an endoscope and surgical instruments to reach the lesion. The magnified view provided by the endoscope allows surgeons to directly identify and remove discs, thickened ligaments and bone pressing on the nerves, helping preserve surrounding muscles, ligaments and other healthy tissue as much as possible. Because it reduces the incision and tissue damage, the procedure can lessen patients' physical burden from postoperative pain and the recovery process.

Mokdong Himchan Hospital's actual surgical data also showed a clear shift in spine surgery. In 2015, endoscopic procedures accounted for only 22 of 889 spine surgeries, or 2.5%. By 2025, they had increased to 405 of 687 procedures, or 59%. The number of procedures grew by approximately 18.4 times, while their share of all surgeries rose by 56.5 percentage points. With about six out of every 10 spine surgeries at Mokdong Himchan Hospital performed endoscopically over the 11-year period, minimally invasive surgery has become the hospital's primary treatment approach.

Lee Dong-chan, medical director of the Department of Neurosurgery at Mokdong Himchan Hospital, explained, "The rising number of endoscopic procedures shows that treatment for spinal disorders is shifting toward minimally invasive approaches. The key to endoscopic surgery is relieving nerve compression while preserving as much as possible the structures involved in spinal stability, including the facet joints, muscles and ligaments. This can help reduce the burden of surgery on patients."

◇ Endoscopic Spine Surgery Expands from the Lower Back to the Neck

Endoscopic spine surgery is divided into uniportal endoscopy, in which the endoscope and surgical instruments are inserted through a single channel, and biportal endoscopy, in which separate channels are used for the viewing endoscope and surgical instruments. The appropriate technique is selected according to the location and extent of the lesion and the characteristics of the disease.

Mokdong Himchan Hospital randomly selected and analyzed 337 cases from the endoscopic spine surgeries it performed between 2015 and 2025. The average operating time was 82.7 minutes, and the average hospital stay was 4.1 days. For uniportal endoscopy, which accounted for 206 cases, the average operating time was 74.6 minutes and the average hospital stay was 3.3 days. For biportal endoscopy, involving 131 cases, the figures were 95.5 minutes and 5.4 days, respectively. In a separate analysis of 200 randomly selected cases of spinal fusion and artificial disc replacement, which are conventional incision-based procedures, the average operating time was 120.2 minutes and the average hospital stay was 8.9 days. Because endoscopic surgery, spinal fusion and artificial disc replacement differ in their indications, disease severity and surgical extent, these figures alone cannot establish the superiority of one technique over another. They do suggest, however, that endoscopic surgery may help reduce the burden of surgery and hospitalization when used for appropriately selected patients.

Another notable change in endoscopic spine surgery is its expanding application from the lower back to the neck. In the past, cervical spine surgery was considered burdensome because of concerns about nerve damage and the lengthy recovery period. With recent advances in endoscopic instruments and surgical techniques, however, endoscopic procedures are now being used for some cervical spine disorders.

Among the 337 endoscopic spine surgeries analyzed in detail by Mokdong Himchan Hospital, 46 were cervical procedures. The average operating time was 78.4 minutes, and the average hospital stay was 4.2 days. Compared with the 291 patients who underwent lumbar endoscopic surgery during the same period, whose average operating time was 83.4 minutes and hospital stay was 4.1 days, cervical procedures took five minutes less on average and had a similar length of stay. This shows that endoscopic surgery has become well established even in the anatomically narrow and delicate neck area, substantially reducing patients' physical burden.

Cervical endoscopic surgery can be used to relieve nerve compression caused by cervical disc herniation or cervical foraminal stenosis, a narrowing of the passage through which nerves exit. Because the procedure reaches the lesion through a small incision, it can reduce damage to surrounding muscles and ligaments. For patients who need only nerve decompression without spinal fixation, it may also help preserve neck movement. However, the spinal cord, nerve roots and blood vessels are concentrated in the neck, making accurate imaging diagnosis, detailed surgical planning and the surgeon's expertise essential.

Kim Kyung-jun, director of the Department of Neurosurgery at Busan Himchan Hospital, said, "Endoscopic spine surgery, which had previously been used mainly for lumbar disc herniation and spinal stenosis, has greatly expanded its treatment range with advances in medical technology. It can now be used for cervical disc herniation, cervical foraminal stenosis and cervical spinal stenosis as well. Because it involves lower risks of blood transfusion and infection and allows faster recovery, even older patients and those with chronic diseases can face less burden from surgery." He added, "Endoscopy is also increasingly being used for spinal fusion, which in the past could be performed only as open surgery. It is becoming an effective alternative for patients who postponed treatment because they found major surgery too burdensome."

However, endoscopic spine surgery is not suitable for every spinal disorder. Patients should consult closely with a specialist and comprehensively assess the location of the lesion, the extent of nerve compression, and the presence of spinal instability or deformity before choosing the surgical technique most appropriate for them.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Lee Dong-chan, medical director of the Department of Neurosurgery at Mokdong Himchan Hospital, performs endoscopic spine surgery.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.