Acute Stroke Patients with Low Anticoagulant Protein C Activity Nearly Twice as Likely to Have Severe or Worse Strokes

Graph showing the association between protein C activity and major indicators of acute cerebral infarction. Among patients with acute cerebral infarction, lower protein C activity was associated with markedly higher

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that among patients with acute ischemic stroke, those with lower activity of protein C, which is involved in the blood's anticoagulant function, tended to have greater stroke severity at the time of hospital admission.

Protein C is a natural anticoagulant protein produced in the liver and circulating in the bloodstream. It prevents excessive clot growth by breaking down factors that promote blood coagulation. Normally inactive, it becomes activated when coagulation occurs and helps maintain a balance between clot formation and the processes that prevent clotting.

Park Soo-hyun, a professor of neurology at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital, reported these findings in a paper published last August in the international journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience. The paper was titled 'Protein C activity may reflect endogenous anticoagulant balance and is associated with stroke severity and functional outcomes in acute ischemic stroke.'

Professor Park's team analyzed protein C activity in 1,083 patients hospitalized with acute ischemic stroke between June 2016 and May 2021. The patients were selected from a total of 1,128, excluding 45 for whom protein C activity measurements were unavailable, and were divided into four groups for analysis.

The analysis showed that the proportion of patients with moderate-to-severe stroke was 51.4% in the group with the lowest protein C activity, compared with 24.2% in the group with the highest activity. Even after adjusting for relevant factors, including age, diabetes, hypertension, and atrial fibrillation, the odds of moderate-to-severe stroke were 37% lower for every one-standard-deviation increase in protein C activity. However, because this was an observational study, the findings cannot establish that reduced protein C activity directly increases stroke severity.

Professor Park Soo-hyun of Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital said, "This study shows that not only whether protein C activity is normal or deficient, but also continuous differences in protein C activity may be associated with the initial severity and functional outcomes of acute ischemic stroke." She added, "Further prospective studies are needed to confirm its additional value as a predictive marker and its clinical utility."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Park Soo-hyun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.