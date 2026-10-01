AI Technology for Predicting Acute Kidney Injury Granted Patent; High-Risk Patients Prescreened Using Only Preoperative Data

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A joint research team from the Catholic University College of Medicine, including Professor Yoon Hye-eun of nephrology at The Catholic University of Korea, Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, and Professor Min Ji-won of nephrology at The Catholic University of Korea, Bucheon St. Mary's Hospital, has developed technology that uses artificial intelligence to predict the risk of postoperative acute kidney injury (AKI) at an early stage and has registered a patent for it.

Acute kidney injury is a condition in which kidney function rapidly deteriorates over a short period. It occurs in approximately 5% to 7.5% of all hospitalized patients and about 20% of intensive care unit patients. In particular, approximately 30% to 40% of hospital-acquired acute kidney injury cases are known to be associated with surgery. However, accurately predicting the risk of postoperative acute kidney injury before surgery is difficult because multiple factors act together, including not only a patient's baseline kidney function but also age, comorbidities, medications, and the type and duration of surgery.

The problem is that serum creatinine, which is used for diagnosis, rises only after actual kidney damage has progressed. Because the risks of complications and death increase sharply once the condition develops, it is crucial to identify high-risk patients and manage them proactively before kidney damage begins.

To overcome these limitations, the research team used clinical big data from seven university hospitals affiliated with The Catholic University of Korea Catholic Medical Center—The Catholic University of Korea, Seoul St. Mary's Hospital; The Catholic University of Korea Yeouido ST. MARY'S Hospital; Uijeongbu St. Mary's Hospital; The Catholic University of Korea, Bucheon St. Mary's Hospital; The Catholic University of Korea Eunpyeong St. Mary's Hospital; The Catholic University of Korea Incheon St. Mary's Hospital; and The Catholic University of Korea St. Vincent's Hospital—to develop CMC-AKIX, an artificial intelligence model that predicts the risk of postoperative acute kidney injury.

The study used data from 239,267 cases involving patients who underwent noncardiac surgery under general anesthesia between 2009 and 2019. Postoperative acute kidney injury occurred in 7,935 cases, or 3.3%, within 30 days of surgery. Patient groups were defined according to Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) criteria, based on whether serum creatinine levels rose or renal replacement therapy was performed.

The research team conducted a comprehensive analysis based on 38 clinical and laboratory variables available before surgery. The main variables included basic physical information, such as age, sex, blood pressure, and body mass index; comorbidities, including chronic kidney disease, diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and cirrhosis; medication use, including renin-angiotensin system inhibitors and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs; preoperative test results, such as creatinine, glomerular filtration rate, albumin, potassium, and urine protein; and surgery-related information, including operative time and medical department.

The team also carried out an advanced data-preprocessing process to improve the AI model's predictive accuracy. When some test values were missing, the researchers used multiple imputation by chained equations (MICE), which uses correlations with other clinical variables to estimate the missing values. Because acute kidney injury occurred in only 3.3% of all surgical cases, the researchers applied the SMOTE technique to the training data so that the AI could sufficiently learn the characteristics of these minority cases.

The researchers then applied various prediction algorithms to the same data and compared and validated their performance. The deep neural network (DNN) model, which learns complex patterns by mimicking the neural networks of the human brain, delivered the strongest performance when analyzing all variables together, recording a high predictive accuracy of approximately 83% (AUC 0.832). Based on the validation results, the team implemented a web-based CMC-AKIX system based on the DNN model. The system's excellent predictive performance was published in the international journal Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR) in April 2025, earning academic recognition.

Professor Yoon Hye-eun said, "If CMC-AKIX is applied in actual clinical practice, medical professionals will be able to immediately assess a patient's risk of developing postoperative acute kidney injury simply by entering the patient's preoperative clinical information and test results, providing practical benefits to both patients and medical staff." She added, "Because it will allow us to identify high-risk patients in advance and proactively establish personalized preventive strategies, such as appropriate fluid and blood pressure management before and after surgery and minimizing the use of nephrotoxic drugs, it will greatly reduce patients' risk of postoperative complications and serve as a tool that helps medical professionals make prompt and accurate clinical decisions."

Professor Min Ji-won said, "This patent is significant because it covers not only the development of the prediction algorithm but also the implementation of a web-based system that calculates risk in real time after preoperative clinical information is entered, greatly increasing the potential for future clinical application and commercialization."

Meanwhile, in addition to developing this patent, the researchers have continued conducting multifaceted studies using a multicenter cohort of surgical patients. Professor Yoon Hye-eun was selected as the principal investigator for the Korean Society of Nephrology's 2022 Collaborative Research Support Program. Together with Professor Min Ji-won and Professor Choi In-young's research team from the Department of Medical Informatics at Catholic University, she additionally studied and developed an artificial intelligence model to predict not only postoperative acute kidney injury but also long-term kidney outcomes. Professor Yoon presented the findings at the 5th Asia Pacific AKI CRRT International Conference (Asia Pacific AKI CRRT 2023) and received the Best Abstract Award.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Yoon Hye-eun of The Catholic University of Korea, Seoul St. Mary's Hospital (left), and Professor Min Ji-won of The Catholic University of Korea, Bucheon St. Mary's Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.