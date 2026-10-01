Not Pregnant or Breastfeeding? An 'Unexpected' Cause of Nipple Discharge

File photo courtesy of Unsplash

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] When nipple discharge occurs, it is easy to first suspect a breast condition.

However, the cause is not necessarily in the breast. Nipple discharge can result from various factors, including breast conditions, hormonal changes, medications and nipple stimulation. Therefore, if the discharge recurs, causes other than breast conditions should also be examined.

In particular, if a milky white discharge appears despite not being pregnant or breastfeeding, it is worth checking whether the level of the hormone prolactin is elevated. Produced by the pituitary gland, prolactin helps the body produce breast milk. When prolactin levels rise outside of pregnancy or breastfeeding, milk discharge may occur.

There are various causes of elevated prolactin levels, including medications and hypothyroidism. A prolactinoma, a benign tumor that develops in the pituitary gland, is another possible cause. High prolactin levels can also be accompanied by irregular menstruation, amenorrhea or infertility.

On the other hand, if discharge occurs from one nipple without squeezing it, or if the discharge is bloody or clear, it is necessary to check for a breast condition. An abnormality in a milk duct may be responsible, and possible causes range from benign breast conditions to, in rare cases, malignant disease.

To determine the cause of nipple discharge, doctors review whether the patient is pregnant or breastfeeding, any medications being taken and the nature of the discharge. If a breast condition is suspected, breast ultrasound or mammography may be performed depending on the symptoms and the patient's age. Even when breast tests show no abnormalities, blood tests can be used to check prolactin levels if a hormonal imbalance is suspected.

If prolactin levels are high, doctors first check for other causes, such as medication use or thyroid dysfunction. If no cause is found or the levels remain elevated, additional tests may be performed to determine whether a pituitary disorder is present.

Cha Jung-Hwan, head of the Breast and Thyroid Center in the Department of Surgery at Seran General Hospital, said, "It is difficult to determine the cause of nipple discharge based solely on its color or amount. The timing of the discharge, whether it occurs on one or both sides, and whether it appears without nipple stimulation should all be considered together." He added, "In particular, if discharge recurs regardless of pregnancy or breastfeeding, or occurs spontaneously from one nipple, it is best not to dismiss the symptom and instead seek medical attention to determine the cause."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Cha Jung-Hwan, Department Head

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.