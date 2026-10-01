Korean Society of Pediatric Emergency Medicine: "Search and seizure at emergency center during treatment threatens patient safety... Investigative methods must be reconsidered"

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The Korean Society of Pediatric Emergency Medicine has expressed concern after investigative authorities conducted a search and seizure at an emergency medical facility while treatment was underway in connection with the recent death of a child receiving care at a pediatric emergency center. The society said it would fully cooperate with the investigation itself, but urged authorities to reconsider the method, warning that a search and seizure at a site where emergency patients are being treated could threaten the safety of other pediatric patients and the emergency medical system.

The Korean Society of Pediatric Emergency Medicine issued a statement on the 1st, saying, "We cannot help but express serious concern and profound dismay over the situation on September 30, when investigative authorities executed a search-and-seizure warrant at a pediatric emergency center while treatment was still in full swing."

Earlier, a child who had come to the pediatric emergency center with symptoms of cyanosis died while receiving treatment. In its statement, the society prayed for the deceased child's peace and offered condolences to the bereaved family, adding, "The emergency room medical staff are also carrying heavy sadness and grief."

At the same time, the society raised concerns that the search and seizure conducted in an emergency room where treatment was ongoing could affect the care of other emergency patients.

The society said, "A pediatric emergency center is a specialized treatment area where a delay of even a few seconds can determine whether a child lives or dies," adding, "The sudden arrival of investigative personnel and the process of carrying out the search and seizure on site will inevitably distract medical staff and may disrupt the flow of treatment."

In particular, it expressed concern that treatment for other critically ill children waiting for emergency care could be delayed or lead to safety incidents. The society emphasized that investigative authorities must also make patient care and safety their top priorities, given the unique nature of an emergency room.

The society also expressed concern about investigative practices that presume criminal responsibility based solely on the outcome of medical treatment.

The society explained that even when medical staff provide their best efforts, recovery may be difficult in cases of severe pediatric diseases, depending on the speed of disease progression and the severity of the condition. It pointed out, "If the practice of treating medical staff on the front lines as potential criminals is repeated when they have done their utmost, even risking their own safety, to save a life, there will be no medical professionals left to protect pediatric emergency care in South Korea, which is already standing at the edge of a cliff."

The society also questioned the need for and manner of the search and seizure in light of electronic medical record (EMR) systems.

The society said that the EMR systems used by modern medical institutions record the history of entries, revisions and access, making it possible to review the relevant materials afterward. It added, "The materials needed for an investigation can generally be secured objectively and sufficiently through standard procedures and voluntary submission."

It continued, "Issuing a search-and-seizure warrant against a hospital and medical staff that have faithfully cooperated with the investigation was an excessive measure that violated the principles of proportionality and minimal infringement."

However, the society clarified that it does not oppose fact-finding in the case or the investigation itself. While stating, "Our members will always faithfully cooperate with transparent and objective fact-finding," it added, "Investigative methods that undermine the right to provide care on the front lines of treating children and discourage medical treatment must be reconsidered."

The Korean Society of Pediatric Emergency Medicine called on investigative and judicial authorities to establish standards for law enforcement that take into account the unique nature of emergency medical settings and patient safety.

The society said, "We strongly urge the establishment of mature law enforcement standards that give the highest priority to the unique nature of emergency medical settings and patient safety."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.