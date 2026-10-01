"A man and woman having sex inside the car": 60-year-old who set vehicle on fire turns out to have tested positive for drugs...

Stock photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man in his 60s was charged with setting a vehicle on fire after mistakenly believing that a man and woman were having sex inside it.

The man, who was arrested, reportedly tested positive for drugs.

According to local media outlets, including Sinar Harian, a parked vehicle caught fire in the Cheras area of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Firefighters who responded barely managed to put out the blaze, and police arrested a 62-year-old man the following day on suspicion of arson.

The man claimed that he had seen a foreign man and woman enter the vehicle and engage in sexual activity. Investigators determined that he then threw a flammable substance beneath the vehicle and set it on fire. However, no one was inside the vehicle.

Suspecting something was amiss, police conducted a drug test, which detected drugs in his urine.

The man is currently being held in a detention center, and his first court hearing is scheduled for October 26.

Police stated, "The man's belief that a man and woman were engaging in sexual activity inside the vehicle was likely a hallucination caused by illegal drug use, rather than something that was actually happening."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.