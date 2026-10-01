Kakao Concludes 'Kakao AI Sail Summit 26' in Busan, Supporting Startups and Investment and Building a Local AI Ecosystem

Kakao said on the 1st that it had successfully concluded the 'Kakao AI Sail Summit 26' conference, held recently in Busan. The Kakao AI Sail Summit 26 was the first large-scale technology conference hosted by Kakao AI Sail, Kakao's initiative for nurturing AI talent and companies.

According to Kakao, the Kakao AI Sail Summit 26 was held on the 29th of last month at the Busan Port International Exhibition & Convention Center (BPEX). About 800 people, including local AI talent, entrepreneurs and developers, attended. The event featured Kakao Group's AX (AI transformation) cases, domestic and international AI technology trends, and the growth experiences of local entrepreneurs. Presentations? exhibitions, and other activities involving entrepreneurs from the four major science and technology institutes and global tech companies were also held. Major affiliates, including Kakao, Kakao Mobility, KakaoBank, Kakao Pay and Kakaopay Insurance, introduced examples of applying AI to their respective businesses.

Kakao Mobility introduced the development direction of future mobility services based on autonomous driving, while KakaoBank presented ways to build financial AI datasets and ensure the stability of AI systems. Kakao Pay showcased examples of AI-powered financial search and coaching, and Kakaopay Insurance shared a case of redesigning insurance underwriting with AI.

The event also provided an opportunity to assess the entrepreneurial potential of local talent. At 'Ralphthon,' which was attended by more than 60 people, including participants from the four major science and technology institutes and high school students from the Busan, Ulsan and Gyeongnam regions, participants developed AI agent ideas into products and presented them. Working developers and venture capital (VC) representatives served as mentors and judges.

Technology exchange between domestic and global AI companies also continued. Seong-hyun Park, CEO of Rebellions, introduced the current state and potential of Korea's AI infrastructure, focusing on AI semiconductors. Seongmin Kim, an Applied AI engineer at OpenAI, presented methods for software development and validation using the coding agent Codex.

Kakao's efforts to develop the local AI ecosystem are seen as part of a strategy to ensure that the foundation for growth in the AI industry is not limited to the Seoul metropolitan area. Kakao AI Sail's long-term goal is to identify AI talent locally, connect it with startups and investment, and ultimately drive the AI transformation of regional industries.

Young-deok Kim, head of Kakao AI Sail, said, "In the AI era, the ability to identify problems that need to be solved in the field and take action is becoming even more important, not just the ability to use technology well." He added, "We will connect local talent, companies and experts so that problem-solving experiences lead to startups, and create a virtuous cycle in which companies that grow through that process drive innovation in the region again."

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.